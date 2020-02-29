Local farmers can access source water protection

The 2018 Farm Bill established a priority to help farmers protect the nation’s waters and mandated that 10% of all Farm Bill funds would be used for Source Water Protection.

This priority was established in response to growing water quality issues like the increasing levels of nutrient pollutants in our waters and the increasing vulnerabilities of our water supplies as our changing climate leads to greater frequency and severity of extreme weather events like flash floods and droughts.

Iowa Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) will be using their allocated Farm Bill funds for Source Water Protection (SWP) in areas which they have recently identified as “Ground and Surface Source Water Protection Priority Areas” for the state.

The watershed of the Cedar River has been identified as a priority area and the majority of Mitchell Country lies within the Upper Cedar Watershed and, therefore, within this priority area. This means our local farmers are in uniquely prioritized positions to be able to access this SWP funding! This funding will be used to offer cost share to farmers within the priority areas, 75% financial assistance rates will be offered for eligible conservation practices.

Beginning and historically underserved farmers may be eligible for even higher assistance rates. A few of the eligible practices include cover crops, residue tillage management (no till), saturated buffers, wetland restoration, prescribed grazing, and filter strips. I encourage all farmers and landowners to go into your county USDA Service Center (Mitchell County’s is located at 1529 Main St in Osage) and see if your land is in in the Source Water Priority (SWP) area and what financial assistance you can qualify for! This is a great opportunity to be financially rewarded for and assisted with the good conservation practices that you use on your farm. This year’s applications for these funds are due by March 20, so stop in to the USDA office soon!

Ellen Friedrich is the Rock Creek Watershed Project Coordinator for Mitchell Soil & Water Conservation District. Matthew Welsh is the district conservationist for NRCS- Natural Resources Conservation Service in Mitchell County.

