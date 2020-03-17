St. Angsar students win at Special Olympics prelims

Jesse Kruse was all smiles as he crossed the finish line in the 50 meter race at the Special Olympics Northeast Area Spring Games on March 8.
“When I got there I was getting used to it for a little bit and then I got used to it and I was just not scared no more,” says Kruse. “When we get to our races, which are our lanes when we’re throwing (softballs) I was pumped up, my adrenaline was ready; and at the same time I was hungry.”
Kruse is one of St. Angsar’s eight students who participated in the Northeast Area Spring Games at the UNI Dome. He has been competing for five years, since he was in sixth grade. St. Angsar won five, first place awards, four second place awards, three third place awards, one fourth place award, and one fifth place award.
Iowa is broken into 11 regions where students from county schools and adults from adult facilities can compete in the Special Olympic events. In May, the winners from all of the regions will come together during the Summer Games to compete. The five students from St. Ansgar will spend a night in a hotel in Ames along with their families and the rest of their teammates.
“The neat thing is that the kids have recognition for something they otherwise wouldn’t have, and it gives them a sense of pride, it gives their families a sense of pride,” says Diane Mayer, the team’s coach and one of St. Angsar’s special education teachers.
Mayer began the team when she and another special education teacher were teaching an adaptive P.E. class. That class is no longer at St. Angsar, but students still compete in the Special Olympics. The team practices outside during the fall and inside during the winter.
The events are broken down by age and skill level so that an even playing field exists.
Kruse says he’s been able to make a lot of friends when he’s at these competitions. “I get to race other people and talk to them,” says Kruse. “‘How’s your week going’ and stuff like that.”
But Kruse also knows when it’s time to get serious. “If we’re doing softball throwing or running they’re still the enemy, but when we’re not doing it they can be your friends.”
“Even though we all have differences among each other and differences from other kids in typical high school sports we all have the same feelings and the same desire to do something neat and have our friends and family proud of us,” says Mayer.
According to Mayer and Kruse the event at UNI is a lot of fun, in part because of the announcer that always runs it and his exclamation every time before the gun to start the races goes off. He always says, “When I shoot that gun you’re gonna run and you’re gonna have fun!”
“It’s just something to do for fun,” says Kruse. “ I feel proud to be part of Mrs. Mayer’s team because she needs someone to win the Special Olympics for the school.”
Molly Adamson is the Mitchell County Press News community editor. You can reach her at 641-421-0578.