OSAGE SCHOOLS

*At high school only

Wednesday, Sept. 11 - Breakfast - Oatmeal, Toast, Mixed Fruit, Fruit, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Weiner Wink, Tater Tots, Baked Beans, Peaches, Brownie, Salad Bar (High School), Milk.

Thursday, Sept. 12 - Breakfast - French Toast/Smokies, Peaches, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Goulash, Cabbage Salad, Peas, Breadstick, Mandarin Oranges, Salad Bar (High School), Milk.

Friday, Sept. 13 - Breakfast - Breakfast Pizza, Mandarin Oranges, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Chicken Strips, Whipped Potatoes, Green Beans, Frozen Fruit Cup, Sun Butter Sandwich, Salad Bar (High School), Milk.

Monday, Sept. 16 - Breakfast - Yogurt, Cereal, Blueberries, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Chicken Fajita, Lettuce Salad, Onions, Peppers, Tomatoes, Gr. Cheese, Pears, Black Bean Salsa, *Graham Cracker, Salad Bar (High School), Milk.

Tuesday, Sept. 17 - Breakfast - Egg/Cheese Omelet, Toast, Pears, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Rib Patty on Bun, Tri Tater, Macaroni Salad, Peaches, Salad Bar (High School), Milk.

ST. ANSGAR SCHOOLS

Wednesday, Sept. 11 - Breakfast - Breakfast Wrap, Sausage Links, Fruit, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Corn Dog, Tater Tots, Green Beans, Frozen Fruit Pop, Salad Bar (MS/HS), Milk.

Thursday, Sept. 12 - Breakfast - Cereal, Wheat Toast, Fruit, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Lasagna, Garlic Bread, Cabbage Salad, Pineapple, Salad Bar (MS/HS), Milk.

Friday, Sept. 13 - Breakfast - Long John, Yogurt, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Pizza Crunchers, Lettuce, Carrots, Apple Slices, Salad Bar (MS/HS), Milk.

Monday, Sept. 16 - Breakfast - Pancakes, Sausage Links, Fruit, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Orange Chicken, Rice, Broccoli Normandy, Pears, Salad Bar (MS/HS), Milk.

Tuesday, Sept. 17 - Breakfast - Cereal, Wheat Toast, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Sub Sandwich, Chips, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Oranges, Salad Bar (MS/HS), Milk.

RICEVILLE SCHOOLS

Wednesday, Sept. 11 - Breakfast - Cinnamon Toast, Yogurt, Apple Juice, Milk. Lunch - Pizza Stick, Marinara Sauce, Cheese Sauce, Cauliflower, Broccoli, Radishes, Celery, Apples, Milk.

Thursday, Sept. 12 - Breakfast - Pancakes, Sausage, Strawberries, Grape Juice, Fruit, Milk. Lunch - Shrimp, Mashed Potatoes, Carrots, Pears, Bread, Milk.

Friday, Sept. 13 - Breakfast - Cereal, Toast, Applesauce, Orange Juice, Fruit, Milk. Lunch - Cheeseburgers, Tater Tots, Baked Beans, Mixed Fruit, Milk. 

Monday, Sept. 16 - Breakfast -Cereal Bar, Toast, Banana, Apple Juice, Fruit, Milk. Lunch - Chicken and Noodles, Carrots, Apples, Dinner Roll, Milk. 

Tuesday, Sept. 17 - Breakfast - Bagels, Cream Cheese, Kiwi, Grape Juice, Fruit, Milk. Lunch - Ham or Turkey Sub, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Black Olives, Green Pepper, Cheese, Chips, Oranges, Milk. 

