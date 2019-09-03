OSAGE SCHOOLS
*At high school only
Wednesday, Sept. 4 - Breakfast - Cereal, Toast, Mandarin Oranges, Fruit, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Pizza Sticks, Veggies/Dip, Salad Mix, Cookie, Pineapple, Salad Bar (High School), Milk.
Thursday, Sept. 5 - Breakfast - Pancakes, Sausage, Pineapple, Juice, Milk. Lunch - BBQ Pork on a Bun, Cooked Carrots, Au gratin Potatoes, Cinnamon Apples, Salad Bar (High School), Milk.
Friday, Sept. 6 - Breakfast - Mini Apple Turnover, Cereal, Cinnamon Apples, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Crispito, Nachos/Cheese, Lettuce Salad, Pears, Black Bean Salsa, *Sun Butter Sandwich, Salad Bar (High School), Milk.
Monday, Sept. 9 - Breakfast - Yogurt, Cereal, Cherries, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Hamburger on a Bun, FF, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, *Cheese Slice, Applesauce, Salad Bar (High School), Milk.
Tuesday, Sept. 10 - Breakfast - Egg/Cheese Roll Up, Applesauce, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Chicken Alfredo, Broccoli/Cheese, Carrot Sticks, Mixed Fruit, Jelly Sandwich, Salad Bar (High School), Milk.
ST. ANSGAR SCHOOLS
Wednesday, Sept. 4 - Breakfast - Omelet, Wheat Toast, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Grilled Cheese, Tomato Soup, Crackers, Baby Carrots, Oranges, Salad Bar (MS/HS), Milk.
Thursday, Sept. 5 - Breakfast - Cereal, Wheat Toast, Fruit, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Pork Patty on a Bun, Whipped Potatoes, Gravy, Peaches, Salad Bar (MS/HS), Milk.
Friday, Sept. 6 - Breakfast - Donut, Yogurt, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Walking Taco, Lettuce, Cheese, Tomato, Corn Black Beans, Pineapple, Salad Bar (MS/HS), Milk.
Monday, Sept. 9 - Breakfast - French Toast Sticks, Sausage Links, Fruit, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Rib Patty on a Bun, Tater Bar, Broccoli, Mixed Fruit, Milk.
Tuesday, Sept. 10 - Breakfast - Cereal, Wheat Toast, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Hot Ham and Cheese, Baked Beans, Mandarin Oranges, Salad Bar (MS/HS), Milk.
RICEVILLE SCHOOLS
Wednesday, Sept. 4 - Breakfast - Egg Omelet, Toast, Yogurt, Grape Juice, Milk. Lunch - Meatball Sub. - cheese, green peppers, onions; Peas, Chips, Oranges, Milk.
Thursday, Sept. 5 - Breakfast - Pizza Applesauce, Orange Juice, Fruit, Milk. Lunch - Hot Beef, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Peaches Bread, Milk.
Friday, Sept. 6 - Breakfast - Biscuits and Gravy, Yogurt, Apple Juice, Fruit, Milk. Lunch - Sloppy Jo, Smiley Fries, Baked Beans, Pears, Milk.
Monday, Sept. 9 - Breakfast - Pop Tarts, Banana, Grape Juice, Fruit, Milk. Lunch - Chicken Fajitas - lettuce, tomato, onion, black olives, green peppers, salsa, sour cream; Oranges, Milk.
Tuesday, Sept. 10 - Breakfast - Egg and Cheese Biscuits, Applesauce, Orange Juice, Fruit, Milk. Lunch - Spaghetti, Green Beans, Garlic Bread, Peaches, Milk.
