OSAGE SCHOOLS
*At high school only
Wednesday, Oct. 16 - Breakfast - Fruit Bread, Cereal, Pears, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Sub Sandwich Bar - Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Peppers, Cheese Slice; Fruit Fluff, Tri Tater, Salad Bar (High School), Milk.
Thursday, Oct. 17 - Breakfast - Pancakes, Sausage on a Stick, Fruit Fluff, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Chili, Crackers, Applesauce, Carrots, Celery, Cinnamon Roll, *Cheese on Wheat, Salad Bar (High School), Milk.
Friday, Oct. 18 - Breakfast - Pop Tart, Cereal, Applesauce, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Pizza, Salad Mix, Fruit Juice, Baked Beans, Ice Cream, Salad Bar (High School), Milk.
Monday, Oct. 21 - Breakfast - Yogurt, Cereal, Cherries, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Chicken Alfredo, Broccoli/Cheese, Mixed Fruit, Cooked Carrots, Cookie, *Sun Butter Sandwich, Salad Bar (High School), Milk.
Tuesday, Oct. 22 - Breakfast - Egg/Cheese Patty, Mixed Fruit, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Rib Patty/Bun, Potato Wedges, Apple Salad, Corn, Salad Bar (High School), Milk.
ST. ANSGAR SCHOOLS
Wednesday, Oct. 16 - NO SCHOOL
Thursday, Oct. 17 - Breakfast - Cereal, Wheat Toast, Fruit, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Corn Dog, Tater Tots, Green Beans, Frozen Fruit Cup, Salad Bar (MS/HS), Milk.
Friday, Oct. 18 - Breakfast - Donut, Yogurt, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Maidrite on Bun, Chips, Onions, Pickles, Mixed Fruit, Salad Bar (MS/HS), Milk.
Monday, Oct. 21 - Breakfast - Waffles, Sausage Links, Fruit, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Crispito, Corn, Lettuce, Pears, Salad Bar (MS/HS), Milk.
Tuesday, Oct. 22 - Breakfast - Cereal, Wheat Toast, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Chili, Crackers, Baby Carrots, Cinnamon Roll, Salad Bar (MS/HS), Milk.
RICEVILLE SCHOOLS
Wednesday, Oct. 16 - NO SCHOOL
Thursday, Oct. 17 - Breakfast - Egg and Cheese Biscuit, Yogurt, Apple Juice, Fruit, Milk. Lunch - Pizza Burger, Cheesy Potatoes, Corn, Pineapple, Milk.
Friday, Oct. 18 - Breakfast - Pancake on a Stick, Applesauce, Grape Juice, Fruit, Milk. Lunch - Quesadilla, Carrots, Celery, Radishes, Cucumbers, Salsa, Sour Cream, Peaches, Milk.
Monday, Oct. 21 - Breakfast - Cinnamon Toast, Banana, Yogurt, Orange Juice, Fruit, Milk. Lunch - Ham Patty, Fries, Green Beans, Johnny Poppers, Milk.
Tuesday, Oct. 22 - Breakfast - Pizza, Applesauce, Grape Juice, Fruit, Milk. Lunch - Biscuits and Gravy, Breakfast Potatoes, Oranges, Milk.
