OSAGE SCHOOLS
*At high school only
Wednesday, Aug 29 - Breakfast - Oatmeal Bar, Cereal, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Turkey Sub Bar - Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, Peppers, Tater Tots, Fruit Fluff, Milk.
Thursday, Aug. 30 - Breakfast - Pancakes, Sausage, Fruit Fluff, Juice, Milk. Lunch - BBQ Pork on a Bun, Au gratin Potatoes, Corn, Mixed Fruit, Salad Bar (High School), Milk.
Friday, Aug. 31 - Breakfast - Breakfast Pizza, Mixed Fruit, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Hot Dog Barr - Onions, Kraut, Chili, Pickle Relish, Grated Cheese; FF, Cinnamon Apples, Salad Bar (High School), Milk.
Monday, Sept. 3 - No School.
Tuesday, Sept. 4 - Breakfast - Scrambled Eggs, Toast, Apple, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Beef Patty on a Bun, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, *Cheese, FF, Peaches, Salad Bar (High School), Milk.
ST. ANSGAR SCHOOLS
Wednesday, Aug 29 - Breakfast - Breakfast Pizza, Fruit, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Hamburger on a Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Chips, Peaches, Milk.
Thursday, Aug. 30 - Breakfast - Cereal, Wheat Toast, Fruit, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Chicken Fajita, Tortilla, Lettuce, Cheese, Salsa, Refried Beans, Apricots, Milk.
Friday, Aug. 31 - Breakfast - Long John, Yogurt, Fruit, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Beef Chow Mein, Stir-Fry, Veggies, Pears, Milk.
Monday, Sept. 3 - No School
Tuesday, Sept. 4 - Breakfast - Cereal, Wheat Toast, Fruit, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Chicken Patty on a Bun, French Fries, Mixed Veggies, Applesauce, Milk.
RICEVILLE SCHOOLS
Wednesday, Aug. 29 - Breakfast - Cinnamon Toast, Yogurt, Grape Juice, Milk. Lunch - Ham or Turkey Sub - cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion; Chips, Pears, Milk.
Thursday, Aug 30 - Breakfast - French Toast Sticks, Applesauce, Apple Juice, Fruit, Milk. Lunch - Tenderloin, Tri Taters, Peas and Carrots, Strawberries, Milk.
Friday, Aug. 31 - Breakfast - Breakfast Bar, Toast, Yogurt, Orange Juice, Fruit, Milk. Lunch - Crispito, Broccoli, Cauliflower, Radishes, Cucumbers, Salsa, Sour Cream, Pineapple, Milk.
Monday, Sept. 3 - No School
Tuesday, Sept. 4 - Breakfast - Egg Omelet, Toast, Grape Juice, Fruit, Milk. Lunch - Chicken Nuggets, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Green Beans, Dinner Buns, Mandarin Oranges, Milk.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.