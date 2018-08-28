Subscribe for 17¢ / day

OSAGE SCHOOLS

*At high school only

Wednesday, Aug 29 - Breakfast - Oatmeal Bar, Cereal, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Turkey Sub Bar - Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, Peppers, Tater Tots, Fruit Fluff, Milk.

Thursday, Aug. 30 - Breakfast - Pancakes, Sausage, Fruit Fluff, Juice, Milk. Lunch - BBQ Pork on a Bun, Au gratin Potatoes, Corn, Mixed Fruit, Salad Bar (High School), Milk.

Friday, Aug. 31 - Breakfast - Breakfast Pizza, Mixed Fruit, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Hot Dog Barr - Onions, Kraut, Chili, Pickle Relish, Grated Cheese; FF, Cinnamon Apples, Salad Bar (High School), Milk.

Monday, Sept. 3 - No School.

Tuesday, Sept. 4 - Breakfast - Scrambled Eggs, Toast, Apple, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Beef Patty on a Bun, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, *Cheese, FF, Peaches, Salad Bar (High School), Milk.

ST. ANSGAR SCHOOLS

Wednesday, Aug 29 - Breakfast - Breakfast Pizza, Fruit, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Hamburger on a Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Chips, Peaches, Milk.

Thursday, Aug. 30 - Breakfast - Cereal, Wheat Toast, Fruit, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Chicken Fajita, Tortilla, Lettuce, Cheese, Salsa, Refried Beans, Apricots, Milk.

Friday, Aug. 31 - Breakfast - Long John, Yogurt, Fruit, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Beef Chow Mein, Stir-Fry, Veggies, Pears, Milk.

Monday, Sept. 3 - No School

Tuesday, Sept. 4 - Breakfast - Cereal, Wheat Toast, Fruit, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Chicken Patty on a Bun, French Fries, Mixed Veggies, Applesauce, Milk.

RICEVILLE SCHOOLS

Wednesday, Aug. 29 - Breakfast - Cinnamon Toast, Yogurt, Grape Juice, Milk. Lunch - Ham or Turkey Sub - cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion; Chips, Pears, Milk.

Thursday, Aug 30 - Breakfast - French Toast Sticks, Applesauce, Apple Juice, Fruit, Milk. Lunch - Tenderloin, Tri Taters, Peas and Carrots, Strawberries, Milk.

Friday, Aug. 31 - Breakfast - Breakfast Bar, Toast, Yogurt, Orange Juice, Fruit, Milk. Lunch - Crispito, Broccoli, Cauliflower, Radishes, Cucumbers, Salsa, Sour Cream, Pineapple, Milk.

Monday, Sept. 3 - No School

Tuesday, Sept. 4 - Breakfast - Egg Omelet, Toast, Grape Juice, Fruit, Milk. Lunch - Chicken Nuggets, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Green Beans, Dinner Buns, Mandarin Oranges, Milk. 

