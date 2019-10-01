{{featured_button_text}}
OSAGE SCHOOLS

*At high school only

Wednesday, Oct. 2 - Breakfast - Oatmeal, Toast, Peaches, Fruit, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Corn Dog, Potato Wedges, Mixed Fruit, Green Beans, Cereal Bar, Salad Bar (High School), Milk.

Thursday, Oct. 3 - Breakfast - French Toast, Smokies, Mixed Fruit, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Spaghetti, Meat Sauce, French Bread, Broccoli/Cheese, Cinnamon Apples, Salad Bar (High School), Milk.

Friday, Oct. 4 - Breakfast - Breakfast Pizza, Cinnamon Apples, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Crispito, Lettuce Salad, Pears, Nacho Chips/Cheese, Black Bean Salsa, *Sun Butter Sandwich, Salad Bar (High School), Milk.

Monday, Oct. 7 - Breakfast - Yogurt, Cereal, Cherries, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Chicken Patty/Bun, Pasta Salad, Tri Tater, Corn, Mandarin Oranges, Salad Bar (High School), Milk.

Tuesday, Oct. 8 - Breakfast - Egg/Cheese Roll Up, Mandarin Oranges, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Grilled Chicken/Diced Ham. Salad Bar - Lettuce, Ground Cheese, Tomatoes, Peppers, Onions, Carrots, Broccoli, Cauliflower; Peas, Peaches, Dinner Roll, Milk.

ST. ANSGAR SCHOOLS

Wednesday, Oct. 2 - Breakfast - Breakfast Sandwich, Fruit, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Turkey Gravy on Potatoes, PBJ Sandwich, Sweet Potatoes, Peaches, Salad Bar (MS/HS), Milk.

Thursday, Oct. 3 - Breakfast - Cereal, Wheat Toast, Fruit, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Chicken Fajita, Tortilla, Lettuce, Cheese, Salsa, Refried Beans, Apricots, Salad Bar (MS/HS), Milk.

Friday, Oct. 4 - Breakfast - Donut, Yogurt, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Pizza (Cheese Pizza - Elem. and MS/HS - Beef), Lettuce, Corn, Apple Slices, Salad Bar (MS/HS), Milk.

Monday, Oct. 7 - Breakfast - French Toast Sticks, Sausage Links, Fruit, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Chicken Noodle Soup, Dinner Roll, Applesauce, Salad Bar (MS/HS), Milk.

Tuesday, Oct. 8 - Breakfast - Cereal, Wheat Toast, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Pork Roast on Bun, Whipped Potatoes, Gravy, Sweet Potatoes, Apple Slices, Salad Bar (MS/HS), Milk.

RICEVILLE SCHOOLS

Wednesday, Oct. 2 - Breakfast - Egg Omelet, Toast, Apple Juice, Fruit, Milk. Lunch - Tater Tot Casserole, Mixed Vegetables, Peaches, Bread, Milk.

Thursday, Oct. 3 - Breakfast - Pop Tart, Yogurt, Apple Juice, Fruit, Milk. Lunch - Mac and Cheese, Carrots, Apples, Cookie, Milk.

Friday, Oct. 4 - Breakfast - Bagel, Cream Cheese, Yogurt, Grape Juice, Fruit, Milk. Lunch - Goulash, Green Beans, Cheese Sandwich, Pineapple, Milk. 

Monday, Oct. 7 - Breakfast - Cinnamon Toast, Banana, Yogurt, Grape Juice, Fruit, Milk. Lunch - Chicken Drummies, Baked Beans, Fries, Oranges, Cookie, Milk. 

Tuesday, Oct. 8 - Breakfast -  Breakfast Bar, Toast, Banana, Orange Juice, Fruit, Milk. Lunch -  Cheddarwurst, Broccoli and Cauliflower, Tater Tots, Apples, Milk. 

