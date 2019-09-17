{{featured_button_text}}
OSAGE SCHOOLS

*At high school only

Wednesday, Sept. 18 - Breakfast - Oatmeal Bar, Cereal, Peaches, Fruit, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Sub Sandwich Bar - Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pepper, Cheese Slice, Pineapple, Salad Bar (High School), Milk.

Thursday, Sept. 19 - Breakfast - Waffles, Sausage, Pineapple, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Chili, Crackers, Applesauce, Carrots, Celery, Cinnamon Roll, *Cheese on Wheat, Salad Bar (High School), Milk.

Friday, Sept. 20 - Breakfast - Long John, Cereal, Applesauce, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Stuffed Crust Pizza, Peppers, Salad Mix, Fruit Juice, Ice Cream, Salad Bar (High School), Milk.

Monday, Sept. 23 - Breakfast - Yogurt, Cereal, Cherries, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Scalloped Potatoes/Ham, Broccoli/Cheese, Cookie, Mixed Fruit, *Sun Butter Sandwich, Salad Bar (High School), Milk.

Tuesday, Sept. 24 - Breakfast - Egg Patty, Toast, Mixed Fruit, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Sloppy Joe on Bun, Cabbage Salad, FF, Mandarin Oranges, Salad Bar (High School), Milk.

ST. ANSGAR SCHOOLS

Wednesday, Sept. 18 - NO SCHOOL

Thursday, Sept. 19 - Breakfast - Cereal, Wheat Toast, Fruit, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Bratwurst on Bun, Baked Beans, Sauerkraut, Mandarin Oranges, Salad Bar (MS/HS), Milk.

Friday, Sept. 20 - Breakfast - Donut, Yogurt, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Sloppy Jo on Bun, Tater Bar, Pickles, Onions, Mixed Fruit, Salad Bar (MS/HS), Milk.

Monday, Sept. 23 - Breakfast - Waffles, Sausage Links, Fruit, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Chicken Patty on Bun, French Fries, Mixed Veggies, Applesauce, Salad Bar (MS/HS), Milk.

Tuesday, Sept. 24 - Breakfast - Cereal, Wheat Toast, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Crispito, Lettuce, Baby Carrots, Black Bean/Corn Salsa, Pears, Salad Bar (MS/HS), Milk.

RICEVILLE SCHOOLS

Wednesday, Sept. 18 - NO SCHOOL

Thursday, Sept. 19 - Breakfast - Bosco Sticks, Yogurt, Orange Juice, Fruit, Milk. Lunch - Crispito, Cheese Sauce, Salsa, Green Beans, Peaches, Cookie, Milk.

Friday, Sept. 20 - Breakfast - Pancake on a Stick, Applesauce, Apple Juice, Fruit, Milk. Lunch - Chicken Nuggets, Mashed Potatoes, Corn, Pears, Bread, Milk. 

Monday, Sept. 23 - Breakfast - Cereal, Toast, Banana, Grape Juice, Fruit, Milk. Lunch - Hot Dogs, Baked Beans, Fries, Oranges, Milk. 

Tuesday, Sept. 24 - Breakfast - Muffins, Strawberries, Yogurt, Orange Juice, Fruit, Milk. Lunch - Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Tri Taters, Carrots, Peaches, Milk. 

