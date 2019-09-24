{{featured_button_text}}
OSAGE SCHOOLS

*At high school only

Wednesday, Sept. 25 - Breakfast - Cereal, Toast, Mandarin Oranges, Fruit, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Pancakes, Sausage, Hashbrown, Cherries, Blueberries, Whipped Topping, Carrot Stix, Salad Bar (High School), Milk.

Thursday, Sept. 26 - Breakfast - Pancakes, Sausage, Blueberries, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Taco Bar - Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Peppers, Gr. Cheese, Black Bean Salsa, Graham Crackers, Pears, Salad Bar (High School), Milk.

Friday, Sept. 27 - Breakfast - Pop Tarts, Cereal, Pears, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Chicken Nuggets, Whipped Potatoes, Cooked Carrots, Fruit Salsa/Cinnamon Chips, Sun Butter Sandwich, Salad Bar (High School), Milk.

Monday, Sept. 30 - Breakfast - Yogurt, Cereal, Blueberries, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Fish on Bun, Macaroni Salad, Pineapple, Tri Tater, Corn, Salad Bar (High School), Milk.

Tuesday, Oct. 1 - Breakfast - Scrambled Egg, Toast, Pineapple, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Chicken Noodle Soup, Veggies/Dip, Cheese Stick, Peaches, Jelly Sandwich, Salad Bar (High School), Milk.

ST. ANSGAR SCHOOLS

Wednesday, Sept. 25 - Breakfast - Breakfast Bar, Wheat Toast, Fruit, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Goulash, PBJ Sandwich, Green Beans, Pineapple, Salad Bar (MS/HS), Milk.

Thursday, Sept. 26 - Breakfast - Cereal, Wheat Toast, Fruit, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Weiner Winks, Mac & Cheese, Celery, Frozen Fruit Cup, Salad Bar (MS/HS), Milk.

Friday, Sept. 27 - Breakfast - Long John, Yogurt, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Ham on Bun, Nachos & Cheese, Corn, Peaches, Salad Bar (MS/HS), Milk.

Monday, Sept. 30 - Breakfast - Breakfast Bites, Fruit, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Scalloped Potatoes & Ham, Butter Sandwich, Broccoli, Pears, Salad Bar (MS/HS), Milk.

Tuesday, Oct. 1 - Breakfast - Cereal, Wheat Toast, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Hamburger on Bun, Chips, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Mixed Fruit, Salad Bar (MS/HS), Milk.

RICEVILLE SCHOOLS

Wednesday, Sept. 25 - Breakfast - Scrambled Eggs, Smokies, Toast, Applesauce, Apple Juice, Fruit, Milk. Lunch - Rib Patty, Tater Tots, Green Beans, Apples, Milk.

Thursday, Sept. 26 - Breakfast - Breakfast Bar, Toast, Yogurt, Grape Juice, Fruit, Milk. Lunch - Pizza, Cauliflower, Broccoli, Celery, Carrots, Side Kicks, Milk.

Friday, Sept. 27 - Breakfast - Donuts, Yogurt, Orange Juice, Fruit, Milk. Lunch - Egg, Sausage, Cheese Biscuit, Breakfast Potatoes, Pears, Milk. 

Monday, Sept. 30 - Breakfast - Apple Stick, Banana, Apple Juice, Fruit, Milk. Lunch - Nacho Plate - Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Black Olives, Green Pepper, Salsa, Cheese Sauce, Sour Cream, Applesauce, Cookie, Milk. 

Tuesday, Oct. 1 - Breakfast -  French Toast Sticks, Yogurt, Grape Juice, Fruit, Milk. Lunch -  Philly Steak Sandwich, Fries, Corn, Pears, Milk. 

