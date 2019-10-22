{{featured_button_text}}
OSAGE SCHOOLS

*At high school only

Wednesday, Oct. 23 - Breakfast - Cereal, Toast, Apple Salad, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Pancakes, Sausage, Hash Browns, Cherries, Blueberries, Carrot Sticks, Salad Bar (High School), Milk.

Thursday, Oct. 24 - Breakfast - French Toast, Smokies, Blueberries, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Nacho Platter - Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Peppers, Ground Cheese, Nachos, Peaches, Black Bean Salsa, Graham Crackers, Salad Bar (High School), Milk.

Friday, Oct. 25 - Breakfast - Muffin, Cereal, Peaches, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Chicken Nuggets, Whipped Potatoes, Peas and Carrots, Pineapple, Jelly Sandwich, Salad Bar (High School), Milk.

Monday, Oct. 28 - Breakfast - Yogurt, Cereal, Blueberries, Juice, Milk. Lunch -Chicken Noodle Soup, Cheese Stick, Veggies/Dip, Jelly Sandwich, Salad Bar (High School), Milk.

Tuesday, Oct. 29 - Breakfast - Scrambled Eggs, Toast, Pears, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Tater Tot Casserole, Peas, Mandarin Oranges, Sun Butter Sandwich, Salad Bar (High School), Milk.

ST. ANSGAR SCHOOLS

Wednesday, Oct. 23 - Breakfast - Oatmeal Wheat Toast, Fruit, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Hot Dog on Bun, Mac & Cheese, Relish, Celery, Mandarin Oranges, Salad Bar (MS/HS), Milk.

Thursday, Oct. 24 - Breakfast - Cereal, Wheat Toast, Fruit, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Rib Patty on Bun, Tater Bar, Broccoli, Mixed Fruit, Salad Bar (MS/HS), Milk.

Friday, Oct. 25 - Breakfast - Long John, Yogurt, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Ham on Bun, Nachos & Cheese, Corn, Peaches, Salad Bar (MS/HS), Milk.

Monday, Oct. 28 - Breakfast - Pancake-Sausage on a Stick, Fruit, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Hamburger on Bun, Chips Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Mixed Fruit, Salad Bar (MS/HS), Milk.

Tuesday, Oct. 29 - Breakfast - Cereal, Wheat Toast, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Scalloped Potatoes & Ham, PBJ Sandwich, Broccoli, Peaches, Salad Bar (MS/HS), Milk.

RICEVILLE SCHOOLS

Wednesday, Oct. 23 - Breakfast - Pop Tart, Yogurt, Apple Juice, Fruit, Milk. Lunch - Baked Potato or Mashed Potato, Ham, Cheese, Broccoli, Apples, Rice Crispy Bar, Milk.

Thursday, Oct. 24 - Breakfast - Breakfast Bar, Toast, Applesauce, Orange Juice, Fruit, Milk. Lunch - Sweet and Sour Meatballs, Rice, Mixed Veggies, Peaches, Bread, Milk.

Friday, Oct. 25 - Breakfast - Donuts, Yogurt, Apple Juice, Fruit, Milk. Lunch - Chicken Burger, Swiss Cheese, Tri Taters, Carrots, Pears, Milk. 

Monday, Oct. 28 - Breakfast - Cereal, Toast, Banana, Apple Juice, Fruit, Milk. Lunch - Chicken Fries, Smiley Fries, Green Beans, Oranges, Bread, Milk. 

Tuesday, Oct. 29 - Breakfast - Egg Wrap, Sausage, Applesauce, Grape Juice, Fruit, Milk. Lunch -  Wiener Wink, Peas, Tater Tots, Peaches, Milk. 

