OSAGE SCHOOLS
*At high school only
Wednesday, Oct. 23 - Breakfast - Cereal, Toast, Apple Salad, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Pancakes, Sausage, Hash Browns, Cherries, Blueberries, Carrot Sticks, Salad Bar (High School), Milk.
Thursday, Oct. 24 - Breakfast - French Toast, Smokies, Blueberries, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Nacho Platter - Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Peppers, Ground Cheese, Nachos, Peaches, Black Bean Salsa, Graham Crackers, Salad Bar (High School), Milk.
Friday, Oct. 25 - Breakfast - Muffin, Cereal, Peaches, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Chicken Nuggets, Whipped Potatoes, Peas and Carrots, Pineapple, Jelly Sandwich, Salad Bar (High School), Milk.
Monday, Oct. 28 - Breakfast - Yogurt, Cereal, Blueberries, Juice, Milk. Lunch -Chicken Noodle Soup, Cheese Stick, Veggies/Dip, Jelly Sandwich, Salad Bar (High School), Milk.
Tuesday, Oct. 29 - Breakfast - Scrambled Eggs, Toast, Pears, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Tater Tot Casserole, Peas, Mandarin Oranges, Sun Butter Sandwich, Salad Bar (High School), Milk.
ST. ANSGAR SCHOOLS
Wednesday, Oct. 23 - Breakfast - Oatmeal Wheat Toast, Fruit, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Hot Dog on Bun, Mac & Cheese, Relish, Celery, Mandarin Oranges, Salad Bar (MS/HS), Milk.
Thursday, Oct. 24 - Breakfast - Cereal, Wheat Toast, Fruit, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Rib Patty on Bun, Tater Bar, Broccoli, Mixed Fruit, Salad Bar (MS/HS), Milk.
You have free articles remaining.
Friday, Oct. 25 - Breakfast - Long John, Yogurt, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Ham on Bun, Nachos & Cheese, Corn, Peaches, Salad Bar (MS/HS), Milk.
Monday, Oct. 28 - Breakfast - Pancake-Sausage on a Stick, Fruit, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Hamburger on Bun, Chips Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Mixed Fruit, Salad Bar (MS/HS), Milk.
Tuesday, Oct. 29 - Breakfast - Cereal, Wheat Toast, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Scalloped Potatoes & Ham, PBJ Sandwich, Broccoli, Peaches, Salad Bar (MS/HS), Milk.
RICEVILLE SCHOOLS
Wednesday, Oct. 23 - Breakfast - Pop Tart, Yogurt, Apple Juice, Fruit, Milk. Lunch - Baked Potato or Mashed Potato, Ham, Cheese, Broccoli, Apples, Rice Crispy Bar, Milk.
Thursday, Oct. 24 - Breakfast - Breakfast Bar, Toast, Applesauce, Orange Juice, Fruit, Milk. Lunch - Sweet and Sour Meatballs, Rice, Mixed Veggies, Peaches, Bread, Milk.
Friday, Oct. 25 - Breakfast - Donuts, Yogurt, Apple Juice, Fruit, Milk. Lunch - Chicken Burger, Swiss Cheese, Tri Taters, Carrots, Pears, Milk.
Monday, Oct. 28 - Breakfast - Cereal, Toast, Banana, Apple Juice, Fruit, Milk. Lunch - Chicken Fries, Smiley Fries, Green Beans, Oranges, Bread, Milk.
Tuesday, Oct. 29 - Breakfast - Egg Wrap, Sausage, Applesauce, Grape Juice, Fruit, Milk. Lunch - Wiener Wink, Peas, Tater Tots, Peaches, Milk.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.