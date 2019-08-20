OSAGE SCHOOLS
*At high school only
Friday, August 23 - Breakfast - Pop Tarts, Cereal, Apple, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Pizza, Cucumbers, Salad Mix, Fruit Juice, Ice Cream, Salad Bar (High School), Milk. Alt: Crispito.
Monday, August 26 - Breakfast - Yogurt, Cereal, Blueberries, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Ham/Cheese on Wheat, Tater Tots, Green Beans, Applesauce, Salad Bar (High School), Milk. Alt: Stuffed Breadsticks.
Tuesday, August 27 - Breakfast - Egg Patty/Toast, Applesauce, Juice, Milk. Lunch - French Toast Sticks, Sausage, Cherries, Hash Browns, Cooked Carrots, Salad Bar (High School), Milk. Alt: Breakfast Pizza.
ST. ANSGAR SCHOOLS
Monday, August 26 - Not available at press time.
Tuesday, August 27 - Not available at press time.
RICEVILLE SCHOOLS
Friday, Aug. 23 - Breakfast - Egg and Cheese Biscuit, Kiwi, Apple Juice, Milk. Lunch - Chicken Patty, Smiley Fries, Green Beans, Peaches, Milk.
Monday, August 26 - Breakfast - Pizza, Applesauce, Orange Juice, Milk. Lunch - Pulled Pork Sandwich, Baked Beans, Chips, Pears, Pickles, Milk.
Tuesday, August 27 - Breakfast - French Toast, Banana, Grape Juice, Fruit, Milk. Lunch - Corn Dogs, Carrots, Tater Tots, Mixed Fruit, Milk.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.