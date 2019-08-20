{{featured_button_text}}
St. Ansgar logo

OSAGE SCHOOLS

*At high school only

Friday, August 23 - Breakfast - Pop Tarts, Cereal, Apple, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Pizza, Cucumbers, Salad Mix, Fruit Juice, Ice Cream, Salad Bar (High School), Milk. Alt: Crispito.

Monday, August 26 - Breakfast - Yogurt, Cereal, Blueberries, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Ham/Cheese on Wheat, Tater Tots, Green Beans, Applesauce, Salad Bar (High School), Milk. Alt: Stuffed Breadsticks.

Tuesday, August 27 - Breakfast - Egg Patty/Toast, Applesauce, Juice, Milk. Lunch - French Toast Sticks, Sausage, Cherries, Hash Browns, Cooked Carrots, Salad Bar (High School), Milk. Alt: Breakfast Pizza.

ST. ANSGAR SCHOOLS

Monday, August 26 - Not available at press time.

Tuesday, August 27 - Not available at press time.

RICEVILLE SCHOOLS

Friday, Aug. 23 - Breakfast - Egg and Cheese Biscuit, Kiwi, Apple Juice, Milk. Lunch - Chicken Patty, Smiley Fries, Green Beans, Peaches, Milk.

Monday, August 26 - Breakfast - Pizza, Applesauce, Orange Juice, Milk. Lunch - Pulled Pork Sandwich, Baked Beans, Chips, Pears, Pickles, Milk.

Tuesday, August 27 - Breakfast - French Toast, Banana, Grape Juice, Fruit, Milk. Lunch - Corn Dogs, Carrots, Tater Tots, Mixed Fruit, Milk. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments