OSAGE SCHOOLS
*At high school only
Wednesday, August 28 - Breakfast - Oatmeal Bar, Cereal, Pineapple, Fruit, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Corn Dog, FF, Veggies/Dip, Peaches, Salad Bar (High School), Milk. Alt: Cheeseburger.
Thursday, August 29 - Breakfast - Waffles/Sausage, Peaches, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Nacho Platter - Nachos, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, peppers, pineapple black bean salsa; Graham Cracker, Salad Bar (High School), Milk. Alt: Burrito.
Friday, August 30 - Breakfast - Long John/Cereal, Mandarin Oranges, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Chicken Nuggets, Whipped Potatoes, Mixed Fruit, Broccoli/Cheese, Sun Butter Sandwich, Salad Bar (High School), Milk. Alt: Pizza.
Monday, Sept. 2 - NO SCHOOL.
Tuesday, Sept. 3 - Breakfast - Scrambled Eggs, Toast, Apple, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Chicken Patty on a Bun, Pasta Salad, Tri Tater, Peas, Mandarin Oranges, Salad Bar (High School), Milk.
ST. ANSGAR SCHOOLS
Wednesday, Aug. 28 - Breakfast - Breakfast Pizza, Fruit, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Beef Chow Mein, Stir-Fry Veggies, Pears, Milk.
Thursday, Aug. 29 - Breakfast - Cereal, Wheat Toast, Fruit, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Scalloped Potatoes and Ham, Butter Sandwich, Broccoli, Peaches, Milk.
Friday, Aug. 30 - Breakfast - Long John, Yogurt, Fruit, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Hamburger on Bun, Chips, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Mixed Fruit, Milk.
Monday, Sept. 2 - NO SCHOOL
Tuesday, Sept. 3 - Breakfast - Cereal, Wheat Toast, Fruit, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Chicken Nuggets, Whipped Potatoes, Peas, Applesauce, Milk.
RICEVILLE SCHOOLS
Wednesday, August 28 - Breakfast - Egg Omelet, Toast, Yogurt, Apple Juice, Milk. Lunch - Fish Sticks, Mashed Potatoes, Mixed Veggies, Applesauce, Bread, Milk.
Thursday, August 29 - Breakfast - Cereal, Toast, Yogurt, Orange Juice, Fruit, Milk. Lunch - Tacos - lettuce, tomato, onion, green peppers, black olives, salsa, sour cream, cheese; Bread Stick, Oranges, Milk.
Friday, August, 30 - Breakfast - Donut Day, Applesauce, Grape Juice, Fruit, Milk. Lunch - Tenderloin, Fries, Peas, Peaches, Pickles, Milk.
Monday, Sept. 2 - NO SCHOOL
Tuesday, Sept. 3 - Breakfast - French Toast Sticks, Banana, Apple Juice, Fruit, Milk. Lunch - Turkey Burger - Swiss cheese, tomato, onion, lettuce; Carrots, Apples, Milk.
