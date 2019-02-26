Try 1 month for 99¢

OSAGE SCHOOLS

*At high school only

Wednesday, Feb. 27 - Breakfast - Cereal, Toast, Pineapple, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Corn Dog, Peas, Potato Wedges, Strawberry Shortcake, Salad Bar (High School), Milk.

Thursday, Feb. 28 - Breakfast - Pancakes, Sausage, Strawberries, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Taco Bar - Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Peppers, Grated Cheese, Pears, Black Bean Salsa, Salad Bar (High School), Milk.

Friday, March 1 - Breakfast - Long John, Cereal, Pineapple, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Chicken Nuggets, Whipped Potatoes, Green Beans, Cinnamon Apples, Animal Crackers, Salad Bar (High School), Milk.

Monday, March 4 - Breakfast - Yogurt, Cereal, Cherries, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Chicken Patty on a Bun, Pasta Salad, Mixed Fruit, Tri Tater, Salad Bar (High School), Milk.

Tuesday, March 5 - Breakfast - Egg Omelet, Mixed Fruit, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Chicken Fajita, Ground Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Peppers, Pears, *Graham Cracker, Black Bean Salsa, Salad Bar (High School), Milk.

ST. ANSGAR SCHOOLS

Wednesday, Feb. 27 - Breakfast - Breakfast Bar, Fruit, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Lasagna, Garlic Bread, Cabbage Salad, Pineapple, Salad Bar (MS/HS), Milk.

Thursday, Feb. 28 - Breakfast - Cereal, Wheat Toast, Fruit, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Rib Patty on Bun, Baked Beans, Mixed Fruit, Salad Bar (MS/HS), Milk.

Friday, March 1 - No School.

Monday, March 4 - No School.

Tuesday, March 5 - Breakfast - Cereal, Wheat Toast, Fruit, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Walking Taco, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Corn Black Bean Salsa, Pineapple, Salad Bar (MS/HS), Milk.

RICEVILLE SCHOOLS

Wednesday, Feb. 27 - Breakfast - Donuts, Yogurt, Orange Juice, Milk. Lunch - Chicken Alfredo, Broccoli, Bread Sticks, Pears, Milk.

Thursday, Feb. 28 - Breakfast - Breakfast Bar, Toast, Yogurt, Apple Juice, Fruit, Milk. Lunch - Pulled Pork, Chips, Carrots, Mandarin Oranges, Milk.

Friday, March 1 - Breakfast - Bosco Stick, Yogurt, Apple Juice, Fruit, Milk. Lunch - Shrimp, Mashed Potatoes, Corn, Apricots, Bread, Milk. 

Monday, March 4 - Breakfast - Pop Tart, Banana, Orange Juice, Milk. Lunch - Popcorn Chicken, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Peas, Applesauce, Milk.

Tuesday, March 5 - Breakfast - Cereal, Toast, Applesauce, Apple Juice, Fruit, Milk. Lunch - Tater Tot Casserole, Corn, Apples, Bread, Milk. 

Regional Editor

