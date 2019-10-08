OSAGE SCHOOLS
*At high school only
Wednesday, Oct. 9 - NO SCHOOL
Thursday, Oct. 10 - Breakfast - Waffles, Sausage, Apple, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Hot Dog Bar, Tater Tots, Sauerkraut, Pickle Relish, Chili, Onions, Ground Cheese, Applesauce, Cookie, Salad Bar (High School), Milk.
Friday, Oct. 11 - Breakfast - Long John, Cereal, Peaches, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Baked Potato Bar, Diced Ham, Bacon Bits, Broccoli, Ground Cheese, Peppers, Onions, Fruit Juice, Jelly Sandwich, Salad Bar (High School), Milk.
Monday, Oct. 14 - Breakfast - Yogurt, Cereal, Blueberries, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Hamburger/Bun, French Fries, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, *Cheese Slice, Pineapple, Salad Bar (High School), Milk.
Tuesday, Oct. 15 - Breakfast - Egg/Cheese Omelet, Pineapple, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Chicken Strips, Whipped Potatoes, Pears, Green Beans, Jelly Sandwich, Milk.
ST. ANSGAR SCHOOLS
Wednesday, Oct. 9 - Breakfast - Breakfast Pizza, Wheat Toast, Fruit, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Grilled Cheese Sandwich, Tomato Soup, Crackers, Orange, Salad Bar (MS/HS), Milk.
Thursday, Oct. 10 - Breakfast - Cereal, Wheat Toast, Fruit, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Chicken Nuggets, Whipped Potatoes, Peas, Peaches, Salad Bar (MS/HS), Milk.
Friday, Oct. 11 - Breakfast - Long John, Yogurt, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Burrito, Lettuce, Baby Carrots, Apricots, Salad Bar (MS/HS), Milk.
Monday, Oct. 14 - Breakfast - Pancakes, Sausage Links, Fruit, Juice, Milk. Lunch - Orange Chicken, Rice, Stir Fry Veggies, Pears, Salad Bar (MS/HS), Milk.
Tuesday, Oct. 15 - Breakfast - Cereal, Wheat Toast, Juice, Milk. Lunch -Walking Taco, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Corn, Black Bean Salsa, Pineapple, Salad Bar (MS/HS), Milk.
RICEVILLE SCHOOLS
Wednesday, Oct. 9 - Breakfast - Egg, Ham and Cheese Biscuit, Applesauce, Apple Juice, Fruit, Milk. Lunch - Hamburger Gravy over Mashed Potatoes, Corn, Peaches, Dinner Roll, Milk.
Thursday, Oct. 10 - Breakfast - Cereal Bar, Yogurt, Toast, Grape Juice, Fruit, Milk. Lunch - Lasagna, Carrots, Garlic Bread, Strawberries, Ice Cream, Milk.
Friday, Oct. 11 - Breakfast - Egg Wrap, Sausage, Yogurt, Orange Juice, Fruit, Milk. Lunch - Chicken Strips, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Green Beans, Bread, Milk.
Monday, Oct. 14 - Breakfast - Cereal, Toast, Banana, Grape Juice, Fruit, Milk. Lunch - Chicken Alfredo, Broccoli, Bread Stick, Oranges, Milk.
Tuesday, Oct. 15 - Breakfast - French Toast Stick, Applesauce, Orange Juice, Fruit, Milk. Lunch - Bratwurst, Sauerkraut, Baked Beans, Fries, Apples, Milk.
