Mason City High School Orchestra Director Dennis Root is clearly not comfortable talking about himself.
Those newspaper “biographies” as Root calls them that come at the end of long careers aren’t much to his liking.
But talking about his students tips the scales.
What has kept him holding a baton for 44 years is his relationship with kids. He could not have imagined doing anything else except teaching, he said.
“Some kids just gravitate to these instruments and then they love those instruments to death,” Root said.
Root retires at the end of this school year.
He is the son of La Crosse, Wis., musicians who were active organizers of community music concert series.
It wasn’t unusual, he said, to see the likes of violinist Isaac Stern and operatic tenors Jan Peerce and Richard Tucker socializing at his home.
All of that influenced his own love of music.
He earned his degree at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He recalled visiting Mason City High School during his job interview and sitting in on a band rehearsal.
“I thought, ‘Wow, they really can play; they’re really good,’ ” he said, with emphasis. He wanted to be part of the Mason City music tradition.
There were nine students in the orchestra program in his first year. The program expanded to an average of 40 — about the number he has this year.
There were many highlights. One of the best, he said, was hosting the Hampton String Quartet in 2005.
“It was a great day to be a string player,” he said.
On Thursday, Root and company presented their spring concert — the last of a long line.
Root’s presence will be missed, said student violinist Kativa Eckholt, as she waited to take the stage on Thursday.
“It’s bittersweet,” said Eckholt, 17, of the last concert.
Root walked nervously in the shadowy backstage as the seats filled in the auditorium, helping tune instruments, counting heads.
He only calmed when the auditorium lights went down and he took the stage with his kids.
Standing amid the formally-attired group, Root seemed to suddenly be at ease.
Arms aloft, baton easily waving, he took the students through a program he admitted was filled with his favorite music and spotlighted with solos by his senior students — some of whom fought tears.
He took students through Vivaldi and Shostakovich, before ending the concert with “Hoe Down” from Aaron Copland’s “Rodeo.”
“Dance if you like,” he told the audience with a grin.
Afterward, hugs, handshakes and lots of picture-taking with students followed.
“It has been a wonderful experience,” said senior Jonathan Boyle, a violinist who also wants to be a music teacher.
He said Root had been his director for eight years, starting in the fifth grade.
“I’ve learned so much from him. I am so grateful I had him as a teacher,” he said.
MCHS band director Mike McEniry said he would be saying goodbye to not only a colleague but a former teacher.
“He was always serious about the music, but still had a good time with his students — one of which was me,” said McEniry with a chuckle.
The same thought was echoed by Russ Kramer, director of bands, who not only worked next door to Root but was also one of his students.
“It will not be the same,” Kramer said.
Root and his wife, Jana, will stay in Mason City. He will continue as director of the North Iowa Symphony Orchestra, another close love.
Root said he would miss the kids and watching their growth as musicians.
“I will miss the journey — I really love the journey,” he said. “Just teaching students how to play music. I like putting the pieces together.
“The performance is always nice, of course — but the journey, it’s just a lot more fun.”
