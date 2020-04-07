Parents get creative about their kids' birthdays during COVID-19

According to Church, Kenzie’s birthday was particularly difficult because it was the day after Gov. Reynolds told schools to shut down temporarily and the same day she told restaurants to shut down as well. The hardest part for her daughter was not being able to celebrate at school. They had already ordered the doughnuts that would’ve been her school birthday treat.

“All their friends were like ‘are you gonna have it are you not gonna have it or what are you gonna do? We were gonna have a bowling party,” says Church. “Basically the decision was made for us whenever they shut down all the restaurants and things.”

Having Kenzie’s birthday on St. Patrick’s Day did help though, Church says. They had a special breakfast and a special lunch and put green food coloring in everything. They had a big cake and played games all evening.

For Kyler’s birthday they played baseball all day. According to Church her son is a big baseball fanatic. They ordered doughnuts from Casey’s and decorated them like baseballs, and he picked out a cake he wanted his mom to make.

Carrie Sparrow, who has a daughter named Ella who turned 12 on March 25, also wanted to make sure her child felt a connection with friends and family despite not being able to see everyone.