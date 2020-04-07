Parents get creative about their kids' birthdays during COVID-19

Due to the coronavirus many kids’ birthdays look a little different right now.
Since they can’t have parties with friends during this time of social distancing many parents are having to get creative about how to make their kids’ days special.
Lisa Power’s son Spencer turned 10 on March 27. Instead of having a party with his friends they had what Lisa calls a “mobile birthday party.” The family drove around and dropped off treats at Spencer’s friends’ mailboxes and front doors.
We were just thinking outside the box trying to find something different so that we could still celebrate some way,” says Power.
Power says the family normally celebrates birthdays with cake and a dinner with grandparents, but that celebration has been postponed for a time when they can all be together again.
Power says Spencer is excited to drive around and bring treats to his friends, but she does have one surprise Spencer didn’t know about.
“He doesn’t know, but I talked to the parents, so kids will be outside standing and waiting so they’ll be able to wave to him from a distance. He just thinks we’re dropping off treats, but they’re all gonna surprise him and wave.”
Tracy Church had to come up with a way to celebrate two birthdays. Her daughter Kenzie turned 10 on March 17 and her son Kyler turned 8 on March 29.
According to Church, Kenzie’s birthday was particularly difficult because it was the day after Gov. Reynolds told schools to shut down temporarily and the same day she told restaurants to shut down as well. The hardest part for her daughter was not being able to celebrate at school. They had already ordered the doughnuts that would’ve been her school birthday treat.
“All their friends were like ‘are you gonna have it are you not gonna have it or what are you gonna do? We were gonna have a bowling party,” says Church. “Basically the decision was made for us whenever they shut down all the restaurants and things.”
Having Kenzie’s birthday on St. Patrick’s Day did help though, Church says. They had a special breakfast and a special lunch and put green food coloring in everything. They had a big cake and played games all evening.
For Kyler’s birthday they played baseball all day. According to Church her son is a big baseball fanatic. They ordered doughnuts from Casey’s and decorated them like baseballs, and he picked out a cake he wanted his mom to make.
Carrie Sparrow, who has a daughter named Ella who turned 12 on March 25, also wanted to make sure her child felt a connection with friends and family despite not being able to see everyone.
“We obviously had no choice but to stay close to home,” says Sparrow. “I did want to make sure that she was busy throughout the day, both her dad and I were headed to work so she was just going to spend the day at home with her brother, but I wanted to make sure it was still kind of exciting for her so I did put together a birthday quiz that I sent to family and friends. I had people write their answers to the questions back to her and kind of flood her phone for the day.”
Ella’s phone went off throughout the day with messages from friends and family. The birthday quiz included questions such as "what’s the color of Ella’s eyes," "what’s your favorite memory with Ella," "what’s her favorite dessert" and "what’s her favorite musical." Sparrow says Ella got some funny responses and some serious ones.
“It was a good way for her to get a lot of activity on her phone that day and to know people were thinking of her,” Sparrow says. She also gave her daughter a journal so she could write down and remember all the things people said to her on her birthday.
“She’s well aware of the scenario going on,” says Sparrow of her daughter. “School’s changed a lot for her, but she’s old enough to understand the necessity of it, so I think she was expecting a quieter day obviously knowing she wasn’t going to get to go out anywhere. We ended up having a meal at home, making a cake at home, and playing cards after supper so even though we didn’t go anywhere we kind of went back to simple basics and still had a really fun day.”
Molly Adamson is the community editor for the Press News. You can reach her at 515-508-1134.
