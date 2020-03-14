Osage sixth-graders conduct town halls in classroom

“I chose the four-day school week so that students could have a bigger weekend, have a little more time with friends and family, and so they can get caught up on their extra homework,” says Tysen. It’s mainly just a brain break so then the students can be ready to work on Monday or Tuesday.”

Clark was introduced to the idea of a four-day week by one of her friends who teaches in a Colorado school district where they’re already doing that. She brought it up to the class, and after Tysen brought it up to his group with his research the group discussed the pros and cons.

According to Tysen, there could possibly be more homework and the school year would probably have to be extended into the summer a bit more, but teachers could use that extra day off to do the professional development work that would normally require a day off of school in the middle of the week. But ultimately it would give teachers a break, too.

We felt like that would help keep teachers in education and help with the burnout we’re seeing, but also maybe encourage some other individuals to go into education,” says Clark.