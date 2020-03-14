Osage sixth-graders conduct town halls in classroom

If you were to walk into Whitney Clark’s sixth grade social studies class on a Friday, you wouldn’t find her lecturing in the front of the room. You’d find her walking from small group to small group, checking in with her students as they hold a town hall. This is the first year Osage sixth-graders are doing this, but Clark says the curriculum is really achieving her goal of getting the kids to broaden their horizons and learn communication skills.
The town halls, which are held in a Robert’s Rules of Order fashion, were Clark’s idea. The town halls are held every Friday in her social studies classes, and the class is broken up into groups of five students with each group having a secretary, mayor, reporter and two citizens who bring up issues that they’ve researched.
First quarter the classes focused on issues they saw in Osage Middle School, second quarter was focusing on issues in the Osage community, third quarter was about issues in the state of Iowa, and fourth quarter will be the broadest quarter of all with national issues.
“The middle school one was really easy for them because they’re in the environment and I feel like they talk about the issues in their peer groups,” says Clark. “But even the community was a little bit tricky. Now that we’ve gotten into the state I’ve had a lot more kids say “well I don’t know what to do an issue on, I don't know what’s happening.’”
Clark knew the broader topics would be a challenge for her students, but she’s giving them the tools to succeed. They watch “CNN 10” to help with the global matters. They have to come up with an action plan to lay out how they would go about addressing the issue. They have to think about questions such as what are some questions you need answered to put this into place or move forward with this? Who does this affect? Who are you going to contact?
“A lot of the time they still want to go to our middle school principal about Iowa issues. Or in the Osage community it was our mayor,” says Clark.
The students are learning though, and Clark believes she is accomplishing her goal of getting them to understand the world outside Osage and becoming better communicators.
“I think communication skills is probably going to be one of the biggest (benefits),” says Clark. “Being able to elaborate on a topic, being able to argue respectively with evidence too, it’s not just ‘well this is my opinion and this is why I don’t agree with you.' Well, what is your evidence? And so they have to find an article and come up with some evidence.”
You have free articles remaining.
One of Clark’s students, Tysen Stangel, presented the idea of a four-day school week back in the first quarter when the class was discussing Osage middle school issues.
“I chose the four-day school week so that students could have a bigger weekend, have a little more time with friends and family, and so they can get caught up on their extra homework,” says Tysen. It’s mainly just a brain break so then the students can be ready to work on Monday or Tuesday.”
Clark was introduced to the idea of a four-day week by one of her friends who teaches in a Colorado school district where they’re already doing that. She brought it up to the class, and after Tysen brought it up to his group with his research the group discussed the pros and cons.
According to Tysen, there could possibly be more homework and the school year would probably have to be extended into the summer a bit more, but teachers could use that extra day off to do the professional development work that would normally require a day off of school in the middle of the week. But ultimately it would give teachers a break, too.
We felt like that would help keep teachers in education and help with the burnout we’re seeing, but also maybe encourage some other individuals to go into education,” says Clark.
Tysen and some of his peers were even able to present their ideas at the January school board meeting. According to Clark, Superintendent Barb Schwamman supported the idea of a four-day school week, her only concern being that it would probably be something the state of Iowa as a whole would need to do. And there would be concerns about how sports scheduling would work out.
The chance to speak at the school board meeting achieved Clark’s goal of trying to get the students out into the world and participating in their community. She encourages her students to become advocates for issues they believe in, and to speak up. According to Clark if the students start now they will be better prepared for when they’re old enough to vote and participate in their community.
Tara Stangel was able to sit in on the school board meeting where her son presented.
“I think (the town halls) are a good thing because it gives the kids a chance to work together and have real-life situations,” says Tara. “Maybe even some of them will decide ‘hey I want to be a part of this when I’m older.’”
Molly Adamson is the community editor for the Press News. You can reach at 515-508-1134