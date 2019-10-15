{{featured_button_text}}
Osage Senior Center

Osage Senior Citizens have been meeting at its current location on State Street since 1978.

 JIM CROSS THE PRESS-NEWS

we welcomed new guests to dinner on Tuesday, Mr. and Mrs. Don Houton. We hope they will continue join us for our activities, meal and visiting with friends.

Fresh Conversations will be at 11:15 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, in the dining room. This is program presented by Elderbridge given by a representative from Elderbridge, Lori Gross or Janean Kolbet. They have some very interesting topics, sometimes some samples plus a handout on the topic presented.

We are happy Kathleen Docken is able to join us for meals again. Several get well cards were signed and sent to Mary Newhouse, Sue Brandau and Shelly Parks. We also happy to have Glen and Dallas Heinzerling join us again.

Card winners were High: Judy Tange, JoAnn Scheiman and Zell Francis; 2nd high: Paul Tange, Francis Morse and Judy Tange; Door: Margaret Hegland, Judy Tange and Eunice Pringnitz.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments