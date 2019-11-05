{{featured_button_text}}
Osage Senior Center

Osage Senior Citizens have been meeting at its current location on State Street since 1978.

The November Board meeting will be Monday, Nov. 11 in the lounge.

At the last Fresh Conversation, Lori Gross talked about getting enough proteins in our diet. She made a hot dish using hamburger, tomato and spiral pasta We each had a sample of it. She then talked about good health for our teeth. We each received a new toothbrush and a insulated bag to use when shopping to help keep frozen food cool when shopping. 

Activities for November are Char Meitner playing for us at 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13. We will Fresh Conversations at 11:!5 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 18.

Our card winners for the last two weeks were High: Francis Morse (2), Allen Smolik , Sue Brandau and Robert Neumann; 2nd High: Janice Kirchgatter, Duane Brockney, Zella Francis, Frances Morse (2), Sue Brandau, Sara Bleeker and Annette Sonberg; Door: Linda Lenz, Roy Walters, Vera Kasel, Janice Kirchgatter and Elaine Fouts.

