The November Board meeting will be Monday, Nov. 11 in the lounge.
At the last Fresh Conversation, Lori Gross talked about getting enough proteins in our diet. She made a hot dish using hamburger, tomato and spiral pasta We each had a sample of it. She then talked about good health for our teeth. We each received a new toothbrush and a insulated bag to use when shopping to help keep frozen food cool when shopping.
Activities for November are Char Meitner playing for us at 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13. We will Fresh Conversations at 11:!5 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 18.
Our card winners for the last two weeks were High: Francis Morse (2), Allen Smolik , Sue Brandau and Robert Neumann; 2nd High: Janice Kirchgatter, Duane Brockney, Zella Francis, Frances Morse (2), Sue Brandau, Sara Bleeker and Annette Sonberg; Door: Linda Lenz, Roy Walters, Vera Kasel, Janice Kirchgatter and Elaine Fouts.
