Osage Senior Center

Osage Senior Citizens have been meeting at its current location on State Street since 1978.

 JIM CROSS THE PRESS-NEWS

We didn't have much activity this past week.

We did have some wonderful meals each day.

From 11:15-11:45 a.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 6 we will have the monthly blood pressure check in the lounge. At 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 10, will be the monthly board meeting in the lounge.

Our card winners were High: Duane Brockney, Frances Morse and Janele Valasek; 2nd high: Janice Kirchgatter, Annette Sonberg and Roy Walters; Door: Janice Kirchgatter and Frances Morse.

