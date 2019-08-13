The Home Health nurse was here on Tuesday for blood pressure check. We had only 5 people took part this month. This is a free service they provide. We hope more people would come on the first Tuesday of the month.
From 11:15-11:45 a.m., on Monday, Aug. 19, Elderbridge will have a program in the dining hall. On Tuesday, Aug. 20, we honor our August birthdays.
We are happy that Allen and Jane Smolek are able to attend our activities again after having surgery.
Our card winners were for Wednesday and Friday were High: Allen Smolek (2); 2nd High: Eleanor Bower and Zella Frances; Door: Roy Walters and Elaine Fouts.
