Osage Senior Center

Osage Senior Citizens have been meeting at its current location on State Street since 1978.

 JIM CROSS THE PRESS-NEWS

We thank Mitchell County Home Health for doing the monthly blood pressure checks. On Tuesday, 8 people got their blood pressure checked. Flu shots were given from 12:30 to 2 p.m., with 30 people getting their annual flu shot.

Our September birthday people were Mary Mary Newhouse, Sept. 2, Gene Smith and Zella Frances, Sept. 4, Shelley Sharp, Sept. 5, Brenda Bodtke, Sept. 25, Monica Smith, Sept. 26 and Linda Lenz, Sept. 29.

The October decorations are up.

Board meeting for October will be Monday, Oct. 14. Birthday party will be Tuesday, Oct. 15.

Card winners were High: Phyllis Krones, Elaine Fouts and JoAnn Scheimann; 2nd High: Duane Bodtke, Shirley Sletten and Frances Morse; Doo: Roy Walters, Phyllis Krones and Judy Tange.

