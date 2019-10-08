We thank Mitchell County Home Health for doing the monthly blood pressure checks. On Tuesday, 8 people got their blood pressure checked. Flu shots were given from 12:30 to 2 p.m., with 30 people getting their annual flu shot.
Our September birthday people were Mary Mary Newhouse, Sept. 2, Gene Smith and Zella Frances, Sept. 4, Shelley Sharp, Sept. 5, Brenda Bodtke, Sept. 25, Monica Smith, Sept. 26 and Linda Lenz, Sept. 29.
The October decorations are up.
You have free articles remaining.
Board meeting for October will be Monday, Oct. 14. Birthday party will be Tuesday, Oct. 15.
Card winners were High: Phyllis Krones, Elaine Fouts and JoAnn Scheimann; 2nd High: Duane Bodtke, Shirley Sletten and Frances Morse; Doo: Roy Walters, Phyllis Krones and Judy Tange.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.