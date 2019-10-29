{{featured_button_text}}
Osage Senior Center

Osage Senior Citizens have been meeting at its current location on State Street since 1978.

 JIM CROSS THE PRESS-NEWS

Our October birthdays were Ron Mulhlenbach (4) and Vera Kasel (27).

Last Monday, Lori Gross presented the program for Fresh Conversations. It was getting enough proteins in our diet. She made a hot dish using hamburger, tomato and spiral pasta We each had a sample of it. She then talked about good health for our teeth. We each received a new toothbrush and a insulated bag to use when shopping to help keep frozen food cool when shopping.

Our card winners were High: Frances Morse, Allen Smolik and Sue Brandau; 2nd high: Janice Kirchgatter, Duane Brockney and Zella Francis; Door: Roy Walters, Vera Kasel and Janice Kirchgatter.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments