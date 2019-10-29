Our October birthdays were Ron Mulhlenbach (4) and Vera Kasel (27).
Last Monday, Lori Gross presented the program for Fresh Conversations. It was getting enough proteins in our diet. She made a hot dish using hamburger, tomato and spiral pasta We each had a sample of it. She then talked about good health for our teeth. We each received a new toothbrush and a insulated bag to use when shopping to help keep frozen food cool when shopping.
Our card winners were High: Frances Morse, Allen Smolik and Sue Brandau; 2nd high: Janice Kirchgatter, Duane Brockney and Zella Francis; Door: Roy Walters, Vera Kasel and Janice Kirchgatter.
