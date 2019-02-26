Try 1 month for 99¢
Osage Senior Center

Osage Senior Citizens have been meeting at its current location on State Street since 1978.

 JIM CROSS THE PRESS-NEWS

Ole man winter has really put a damper on our activities at the Center. But we want us to be safe so have been closed a lot of days.

We've canceled cards and Fresh Conversations, which is a program put on by Elderbridge the third Monday of the month

Our new site manager, Jesse, has been with with us for the few days we've been open.

We thank Glendon Borchardt for keeping our library books in neat order.

Also a thank-you to Sally Kratchmer for books she donated to our library.

The few card winners we had in the last two weeks are High: Duane Brockney (2) and Phyllis Krones; 2nd High: Eunice Pringnitz Duane Brockney and Jane Smolik; Door: Sara Bleeker (2) and Phyllis Krones.

