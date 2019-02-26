Ole man winter has really put a damper on our activities at the Center. But we want us to be safe so have been closed a lot of days.
We've canceled cards and Fresh Conversations, which is a program put on by Elderbridge the third Monday of the month
Our new site manager, Jesse, has been with with us for the few days we've been open.
We thank Glendon Borchardt for keeping our library books in neat order.
Also a thank-you to Sally Kratchmer for books she donated to our library.
The few card winners we had in the last two weeks are High: Duane Brockney (2) and Phyllis Krones; 2nd High: Eunice Pringnitz Duane Brockney and Jane Smolik; Door: Sara Bleeker (2) and Phyllis Krones.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.