Osage Senior Center

Osage Senior Citizens have been meeting at its current location on State Street since 1978.

 JIM CROSS THE PRESS-NEWS

With the month of August done some other activities we had since last week were Char Meitner and Brain Odeen played the accordion and guitar last Wednesday.

We have sent cards of sympathy and get well and thinking of you to some of our senior friends, Marilyn Sullivan Jo Popp and Sue Brandau.

Marianne Benttine from Arizona has been here visiting friends and Jan Benttine. We have enjoyed having them join us for the dinner meal.

Some of the up coming activities for September are blood pressure check on Tuesday, Sept. 3 from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m. in the lounge. The board meeting will be on Monday, Sept. 9 at 10 in the lounge.

Our card winners were High: Duane Brockney (2) and Vera Kasel; 2nd High: Paul Tange, Allen Smolik and Janice Kirchgatter; Door: Shirley Sletten, Paul Tange and Janele Valasek.

