Osage Senior Center

Osage Senior Citizens have been meeting at its current location on State Street since 1978.

 JIM CROSS THE PRESS-NEWS

We had 9 people have their blood pressure checked this month.This is a service done for us by Home Health the 1st Tuesday of each month from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m. in the lounge.

Our August birthday people were Duane Brockney, Aug. 7, Diane Oldenberger, Aug. 20, Charlie Heiderscheit, Aug. 23, Marilyn, Aug. 22 and Glendon Borchardt.

Chelsea from the Nature Center presented a program on mushrooms.

We thank the members Our Saviors Lutheran Church for washing the windows and the chairs and other little things as a community service project.

Our card winners for the last two weeks were High: Frances Morse, Janice Kirchgatter (2) Vera Kasel and Duane Brockney; 2nd High: Janice Kirchgatter, Zella Francis, Robert Neuamann and Frances Morse; Door: Robert Neuamann, Phyllis Krones, Paul Bodtke  and Janelle Valasek.

