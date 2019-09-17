We had 9 people have their blood pressure checked this month.This is a service done for us by Home Health the 1st Tuesday of each month from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m. in the lounge.
Our August birthday people were Duane Brockney, Aug. 7, Diane Oldenberger, Aug. 20, Charlie Heiderscheit, Aug. 23, Marilyn, Aug. 22 and Glendon Borchardt.
Chelsea from the Nature Center presented a program on mushrooms.
You have free articles remaining.
We thank the members Our Saviors Lutheran Church for washing the windows and the chairs and other little things as a community service project.
Our card winners for the last two weeks were High: Frances Morse, Janice Kirchgatter (2) Vera Kasel and Duane Brockney; 2nd High: Janice Kirchgatter, Zella Francis, Robert Neuamann and Frances Morse; Door: Robert Neuamann, Phyllis Krones, Paul Bodtke and Janelle Valasek.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.