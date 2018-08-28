Nine people had their blood pressure checked this month.
Trivia will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 28.
Thanks to Apple Valley for meal they served Tuesday night.
Just a reminder the Senior Center will be closed Monday, Sept. 3 because of Labor Day. Home bound meals will not be delivered.
September blood pressure will be from 11:15 - 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 4 in the lounge.
We were thrilled last when the Dockens came back to the Center for dinner. She had had some foot problems and couldn't drive. They are so happy to be able to join us for the meals.
On Friday, Aug. 31 Nature Center will present a program on Monarch butterflies.
We thank the senior members that have been coming in and setting the tables while we are waiting for someone to be our new site manager.
Call Ron Muhlenbruck at the Center for more information.
Card winners from two weeks are were High: Marilyn Sullivan, Allen Smolik and Janice Kirchgatter; 2nd High: Phyllis Krones, Eunice Pringnitz and Elaine Fours. Door: Robert Neumann, Phyllis Krones and Sue Brandau.
Card winners were High: Eunice Pringnitz, Annette Sonberg and Allen Smolik, 2nd High: Phyllis Krones (2) and Allen Smolik; Door: Margaret Hegland, Phyllis Krones and Vera Kasel.
High: Janice Kirchgatter, Sue Brandau, Phyllis Krones; 2nd High: Sue Brandau, Janelle Valasek, Robert Neumann; Door: Linda Lenz, Annette Sonberg and Frances Morse.
