On Monday, Lori Gross presented a program on the use of herbs in our diet. In the leaflet we received, there was an article by a former Osage residents who discussed how he use herbs to help with his diabetes.
Our pamphlet gave us some ideas we could use with herbs. We tried some bread cubes dipped in mixture herbs and oil.
We thanks Apple Valley for having the sloppy Jo meal for us Tuesday night. They will, have another one for us in September.
We hope you all read the article about our senior president please keep him in your prayers and all others who have struggled with cancer other serious illnesses.
Our card winners were High: Judy Tange, Phyllis Krones and Duane Brockney; 2nd High: Vera Kasel, Shirley Sletten and Duane Brockney; Door: Janele Valesak,Phyllis Krones and Frances Morse.
