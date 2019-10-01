The October board meeting will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, in the lounge.
Fresh Conversation will be Monday, Oct. 21, in the dining room.
Cards were sent to Sue Brandau, Glendon Borchardt and a sympathy card to Mary Lou Kennedy.
Card winners were High: Vera Kasel and Duane Brockney; 2nd High: Duane Brockney and Paul Tange; Door: Sara Bleeker and Eunice Pringnitz.
