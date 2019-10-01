{{featured_button_text}}
Osage Senior Center

Osage Senior Citizens have been meeting at its current location on State Street since 1978.

 JIM CROSS THE PRESS-NEWS

The October board meeting will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, in the lounge.

Fresh Conversation will be Monday, Oct. 21, in the dining room.

Cards were sent to Sue Brandau, Glendon Borchardt and a sympathy card to Mary Lou Kennedy.

Card winners were High: Vera Kasel and Duane Brockney; 2nd High: Duane Brockney and Paul Tange; Door: Sara Bleeker and Eunice Pringnitz.

