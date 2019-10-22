{{featured_button_text}}
Osage Senior Center

Osage Senior Citizens have been meeting at its current location on State Street since 1978.

 JIM CROSS THE PRESS-NEWS

This past week we had the state health and Elderbridge inspections on the Center. We passed both inspections.

Our meal count has been coming back up. We’ve had added more to homebound.

We have informed we will be getting a grant from them for new blinds for our lounge and some improvement in the dining area.

We enjoyed the Browns for their gospel music today at the Center.They usually come once a month at 11 a.m.

Also with winter weather just ahead, snow can be a factor when we have meals at the Center. If school is cancelled were are closed, if late start we are open. You can check with KGLO, KCMR, KJCY and Channels 6 & 3.

Card winners were High: Janice Kirchgatter, Janele Valasek and Shirley Sletten; 2nd high: Jo Ann Scheimann, Vera Kasel and Robert Neumann; Door: Robert Neumann, Sue Rogers and JoAnn Scheimann.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments