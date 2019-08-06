{{featured_button_text}}
Osage Senior Center

Osage Senior Citizens have been meeting at its current location on State Street since 1978.

 JIM CROSS THE PRESS-NEWS

Our July birthdays were Sara Heiderscheit, Clarence Ginder, Jane Smolik, Sharon Woodruff and Darlene Lorence.

We had several guests this passed week. Marilyn Sullivan’s daughter from Albia. Marianne Benttine is visiting here from Arizona. She had a guest from Albert Lea, MN.

Some of our activities for August are Board meeting at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 12 in the lounge; Blood pressure check will be from 11:15-11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6th. From 11-11:45 a.m, on Monday, Aug. 19 will be Fresh Conversation in the dining room. This program is given by someone from Elderbridge. Our August birthdays will be honored on Tuesday, Aug. 13.

Our card winners were High: Zella Francis, Jane Smolik and Duane Brockney; 2nd high: Sara Bleeker, Frances Morse (2); Door: JoAnn Schiemann, Sue Brandau and Roy Walters.

