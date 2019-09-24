{{featured_button_text}}
Osage Senior Center

Osage Senior Citizens have been meeting at its current location on State Street since 1978.

 JIM CROSS THE PRESS-NEWS

We thank the staff from Apple Valley for the benefit they had for the Center on Tuesday night. We served 32 people.

Thanks to Lori Gross for her presentation on Monday. It was about how much is too much alcohol.

On Monday, Sept. 30, we will have Trivia at 11:30 a.m.

Our card winners were High: Jo Scheimann, Frances Morse and Jane Smolek tied for 1st; 2nd High: Duane Brockney, Jane Smolek and Roy Walters; Door: Sara Bleeker, Linda Lenz, and Frances Morse.

