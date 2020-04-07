Osage exercise businesses turn to social media for connections

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April 1 was supposed to be a big day for Bridget Klapperich, but but just like everyone else those plans had to be canceled due to COVID-19.

Klapperich’s yoga studio The Studio was supposed to have an open house on April 1 to introduce to people to the new space and new business. COVID-19 has delayed the opening of her new business, but Klapperich isn’t letting that stop her. She’s turned to Facebook Live to still encourage people to stay active and introduce the type of classes she hopes to have at The Studio once it opens.

Klapperich says her friends gave her the idea for the Facebook Live yoga classes. What started out as something to do with a couple of friends soon turned into something bigger. Klapperich says she now has 15-25 people tuning into her Facebook Live classes daily.

The Facebook Live classes are at 9 a.m. Monday-Saturday and at 4 p.m. on Sundays.

“It’s been going really well,” says Klapperich. “I was debating how to structure it only because I am not familiar with Facebook Live, but I wanted to offer people something not only from the sense of recognizing and learning about my business and what I have to offer when I do open, but more something to do during these days; because we’re all at home or living in a very small circle.”