Osage exercise businesses turn to social media for connections

April 1 was supposed to be a big day for Bridget Klapperich, but but just like everyone else those plans had to be canceled due to COVID-19.
Klapperich’s yoga studio The Studio was supposed to have an open house on April 1 to introduce to people to the new space and new business. COVID-19 has delayed the opening of her new business, but Klapperich isn’t letting that stop her. She’s turned to Facebook Live to still encourage people to stay active and introduce the type of classes she hopes to have at The Studio once it opens.
Klapperich says her friends gave her the idea for the Facebook Live yoga classes. What started out as something to do with a couple of friends soon turned into something bigger. Klapperich says she now has 15-25 people tuning into her Facebook Live classes daily.
The Facebook Live classes are at 9 a.m. Monday-Saturday and at 4 p.m. on Sundays.
“It’s been going really well,” says Klapperich. “I was debating how to structure it only because I am not familiar with Facebook Live, but I wanted to offer people something not only from the sense of recognizing and learning about my business and what I have to offer when I do open, but more something to do during these days; because we’re all at home or living in a very small circle.”
The classes are led by either Klapperich or Renae Mauser, a friend of Klapperich’s who will be another instructor at The Studio, with the other woman showing modifications at the same time as the instruction is going on. This format is the same as the format that will be used at the studio.
To access the classes one must join a private group on Facebook. Members of the group can add other members, or anyone interested can message either The Studio’s page, which is The Studio Yoga Fitness, or message Klapperich herself.
The classes are all saved on the group’s timeline, so a person wouldn’t have to wait for a livestream to do yoga.
Yoga is just a small aspect of what The Studio will be offering, but Klapperich says she wants to keep the classes simple and basic for the time being. “I don’t want to complicate things and I want to introduce yoga to people,” says Klapperich.
Katie Bielefeld is also offering physical exercise classes on Facebook Live to temporarily replace the in-person life coaching she usually does. Bielefeld owns Calloused Fitness, a gym in Osage. The Facebook Lives are a part of her Live On Purpose mission. She offers yoga, CrossFit, bodyweight workouts, circuit training, and many other workouts that people can do from home.
Bielefeld’s classes start at 9:30 a.m. every weekday, and she offers classes to both kids and adults. Parents can access the kid classes through Zoom by messaging Bielefeld on Facebook, emailing her at coaching@katiebielefeld.com, or they can reach out to a middle school teacher. Bielfeld’s 13-year-old son is in middle school at Osage Middle School and he got the word out to his teachers about the classes.
Adult classes are offered at the same time as the kid classes, but adults are encouraged to use YouTube Live instead of Zoom. Bielfeld has a YouTube channel that can be accessed through her Facebook page @coachkatiebielefeld. She also has an Instagram @live.happy.on.purpose.
“I just started those Facebook Lives when COVID-19 hit because my kids were home (and they) didn’t have a P.E. option,” says Bielefeld. “They also didn’t have an option to connect with friends, which was kind of a big deal. I was trying to kill two birds with one stone – helping people keep active but also trying to bridge the gap between feeling really isolated.”
Bielefeld says interests has picked up in her classes thanks to the coronavirus. Before COVID-19 she had nine YouTube subscribers, now she has 60.
These online classes are both Bielefeld and Klapperich’s way to keep people on a routine to help them feel normal during this abnormal time.
"One thing (I) do know that it’s lacking is the social aspect, and after all of this is over we will be searching for and looking forward to the social aspect,” says Klapperich. “But yoga is movement and yoga is breathing, and during this extremely uncertain and some may say stressful, time, any type of slowing down your breathing and slowing down your movement, and finding some type of relaxation, and building strength so that we maintain our health and we maintain our wellness, physical and mental, you can’t go wrong.”
Molly Adamson is the community editor for the Press News. You can reach her at 515-508-1134.
