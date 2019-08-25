Murder mystery at Park Inn showcases community, offers a thrill or two

Clint Masterson just got done murdering someone.
Now he's off to the side of the ballroom of the Historic Park Inn Hotel and City National Bank enjoying a slice of red-rose-topped white cake from the wedding he ruined.
He'd be in handcuffs if anyone actually died. Homicide being frowned upon and whatnot. But the killing of a bride on her special day wasn't real. Neither's Clint.
Instead, Masterson is one of 13 key players for 2019's Wright on the Park Murder Mystery coterie that has taken over the Park Inn this weekend for three performances of 'Deadly Beloved,' a blood-stained interactive drama worked out by Megan Elsbury and Julie Bauer.
To get ready for the big show on Saturday, Dan Duryee, who played Clint, and the others have taken time away from jobs and family to piece together this whodunnit and forge some new friendships of their own.
Practice makes...perfect?
Wednesday, two days before Friday's grand opening, four or five members of the crew at any one time are running lines and practicing cues while some of the unrulier ones are off cracking jokes, sipping some bubbly or unsheathing intentionally gaudy wigs.
There are deputies to help run things, wrist bands for distinctions and prepared packets in folders for everyone. There’s a list of general questions that attendees can ask the participants and the murderer changes each night so there are varied scripts to learn.
Timing has been an issue so this year the scripts are super short. Five pages to get through before folks are sent off to rooms and the game is afoot.
Not that Bob Johannesen, the wedding caper's resident DJ, Bobby J, cares.
Johannesen, a local doctor, is affixed with an Elvis wig and tucked into a Hawaiian shirt on rehearsal night. He’s an older man who hasn’t lost his wiseacre quality. Once, when he was a bit younger, he spun wax for real.
It's his second year doing the murder mystery fundraiser and between calm, steady line reads he cracks jokes at mach speed. More than one member of the cast would let it slip that he's the funniest.
As he lovingly stirs the pot, another one of the members of the reception is struggling, slightly, to keep his black dress pants up.
An alcoholic, absent-minded man of the cloth, John Ross, glides around the ballroom like he’s on skates.
Really he’s Michael Mahaffey who says in daily life he’s laid back.
"People who know me know I'm straight-laced, they get to see a different side."
It's damn tough to buy that line. Mahaffey's a comedic assassin with how he picks spots and kills with deadpan lines.
At one point, Mahaffey jokes that getting saddled in his fourth year with playing a pastor might be tougher than the times he played an attorney or a police officer.
"Those darn priests have such a bad rap these days," Mahaffey said with little more than wry smile.
More than anything, he's in it for the audience engagement and getting to enjoy the proceedings.
Mahaffey likes the intrigue and gets caught up in it himself.
He's not alone in that.
Former Mason City resident Kelly Harbacheck traveled some 800 miles from Dallas, Texas just to participate in the event. Come Monday, she'll be at a conference in Phoenix. She scheduled the weekend off, months in advance, just for this mystery. Just to be at the Park Inn with people she knows.
She's friends with Elsbury and Bauer and others in attendance and beams when talking about the ways folks pitch in.
"Everybody just volunteers their talent in whatever capacity they have," Harbacheck said. "The more we do it, the better it gets."
That said, practice can only help but so much when there's audience participation involved.
Everyone has to improvise. And no one's adroit enough to make it to SNL in anytime soon.
Or as Scott Borcherding, who assisted in the restoration of the Park Inn, put it: "We're not looking for a Tony."
The night of
When the mystery unspools on Saturday night, there are a few more butts in seats in the ballroom. About 100 people are in attendance. And boy do they shriek at a pivotal moment during the production.
The cast has been through that part already, which won't be spoiled. Those who don't have to pretend to be concerned are delighting in the bedlam just a skosh. Heck, before the event, they're doing finger guns as they stroll in.
Mahaffey, the priest, joked that he can now bless people.
Monroe St. Clair, the bride, played by Amanda Smith, has a demise that is so untimely and so sudden that it borders on the absurd.
Sleuthing
It's an event that animates the rest of the night. The happening in questions propels those participating to play Columbo in every room of the hotel they enter.
But the merry murder mystery players are there to at least be a little obtuse. Otherwise the mystery would unravel in two seconds.
So Bobby J, whose night two jacket looks like an alternate cover for Jimi Hendrix's 'Are You Experienced?,' pleasantly accosts people as they enter. He avoids certain questions when interrogated.
Some of his criminal compatriots opt to sip their glasses of vino when put on the spot. Harder to stand trial when it's hard to even stand up.
In the first room of the night for the purple group, one of several color-coordinated parties, there's a lot of nervous chatter before the inquisition begins.
The first question is a somewhat subdued one about family dynamics. But, over the course of the night, the questions get more specific.
When the group strolls into room 330 of the hotel, one of its members is asking about the kinds of wine that alleged suspects were drinking. Others are wondering how the groom even got any of his money.
Cut to the hotel's law room and people are pouring over divorce records while scribbling down the number from a help-wanted ad that sounds an awful lot like a pitch from a contract killer.
By the time they've made it to the wine room, the questions are quite bold.
"So who do you think did it?" someone asked. Crickets for a response.
Catching a killer
Clint did it. And he did it for his girlfriend Hester, the jealous ex-wife of the cradle-robbing groom.
And 25 of the 97 participants got that right. The night before it was 24 out of 86. A goldilocks sort-of number that meant the mystery wasn't too tough or too easy.
Not that that was ever the point.
Once the second night wrapped, the cast dropped out of character. They started right back up with the jokes. Some helped themselves to dinner mints provided by HyVee catering or went into the audience to catch up with neighbors.
When the Sunday matinee wraps, they'll be out of character entirely.
At least until next year.
Elsbury and Bauer will soon set to work on the 2020 script. And Harbacheck's already looking at her calendar. She's got some distance to cover but she's in deep at this point.
"Obviously, I'm committed."
