Books are the beginning of every child’s education, for they awaken the life of the mind. All the world opens before a child who hears the words “Once upon a time…”
All things seem suddenly possible.
Animals speak in books. Monsters grumble and snarl. Magicians cast their spells and every story usually has a happy ending.
To open the door on the adventure of reading, we need only read to our children from a very early age. Reading aloud is the first step toward instilling a lifelong love of books in our children. And it is the easiest, most enjoyable and most effective way to provide children with the enthusiasm and skills necessary for success in school. Studies show that children learn to read quickly and remain good readers throughout their school years when they first learn to love books by listening to them.
These recent arrivals at the library are great for reading aloud to your child: “Alma and How She Got Her Name,” by Juana Martinez; “Bear’s Scare,” by Jacob Grant; “Click, Clack, Quack to School,” by Doreen Cronin; “Dad By My Side,” by Soosh; “Goldilocks and the Three Dinosaurs,” by Mo Willems; “I Got It!” By David Weisner; “Llama Llama Loves to Read,” by Anna Dewdney; “My Dad Thinks He’s Funny,” by Katrina Germein; and “Ricky, the Rock That Couldn’t Roll,” by Jason Miletsky.
We have recently added several new books to the collection, including:
“All Those Things We Never Said” by M. Levy...a charming love story that reunites father and daughter, and past and present, in the most unexpected ways.
“The Bomb Maker” by T. Perr...an explosive thriller that pits a lethally clever bomb maker against the skilled LAPD Bomb Squad.
“The Chalk Man” by C. J. Tudor...Eddie and his band of misfit friends never agreed on the exact beginning. Was it when they started drawing the chalk figures or when they started to appear on their own? Or when they found the first body?
“The Child Finder by R. Denfeld...Madison Culver disappeared when her family was choosing a Christmas tree in an Oregon forest. Three years later, the Culvers have hired Naomi, a private investigator with a talent for locating the lost and missing.
“False Witness” by A. Grant...Detective Cooper Devereaux must chase down a cunning serial killer terrorizing the city of Birmingham, Alabama.
“Firefly Cove” by T. D. Bunn...an emotional novel that explores the challenges of living, the joys of loving, and the bittersweet act of letting go.
“The Keeper of Lost Things” by R. Hogan...a heartwarming read about second chances and joyful discoveries with an unforgettable cast of characters that include a teenage girl with special powers, a handsome gardener, a fussy ghost and an array of four-legged friends.
“The Music Shop by R. Joyce...a journey that two quirky characters make in order to overcome their emotional baggage speaks to the healing power of music and love.
“No Place I’d Rather Be” by C. Lamb...food, family and secrets combine as Olivia Martindale discovers the recipes and life lessons that have shaped her family’s past and could guide her toward a second chance at happiness.
“Now That You Mention” It by K. Higgins…a funny, emotionally charges novel about the complications of love, life and family.
“Sunday Silence by N. French...an unforgettable thriller that pits a fascinating heroine against not one but two murderous enemies, each playing his own deadly game.
Osage Public Library is open Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. You may contact us by phone (732-3323) or by e-mail at osagepl@osage.net. Visit our website at www.osage.net/~osagepl/ for the latest news and events.
