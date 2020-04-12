How to transition plants from indoors to outdoors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

One thing people can do to fight off the boredom of self-isolation and staying at home during the coronavirus outbreak now that the weather is starting to warm up is begin their spring garden.

Sarah DeBour is the Cerro Gordo County Director and Ag and Natural Resources Program Coordinator for the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach program. She has some tips and tricks to help transition your garden from winter to spring.

“Right now we are having (what I call) third winter,” says DeBour. “We’ll have a cold snap again. It was so beautiful (on April 7) but we’re gonna have it be too cold to put out your plants. So you have to be really really careful about your vertical plants because they can die very easily. I always say Mother’s Day (is when) we’re all clear in Iowa.”

DeBour says certain plants are great to start indoors in a pot or container before you can plant them outside in the warmer months.

Even though it may still be too cold for plants outside DeBour says you can still plant inside and then transition them to outdoors once the weather warms up.