How to transition plants from indoors to outdoors

One thing people can do to fight off the boredom of self-isolation and staying at home during the coronavirus outbreak now that the weather is starting to warm up is begin their spring garden.
Sarah DeBour is the Cerro Gordo County Director and Ag and Natural Resources Program Coordinator for the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach program. She has some tips and tricks to help transition your garden from winter to spring.
“Right now we are having (what I call) third winter,” says DeBour. “We’ll have a cold snap again. It was so beautiful (on April 7) but we’re gonna have it be too cold to put out your plants. So you have to be really really careful about your vertical plants because they can die very easily. I always say Mother’s Day (is when) we’re all clear in Iowa.”
DeBour says certain plants are great to start indoors in a pot or container before you can plant them outside in the warmer months.
Even though it may still be too cold for plants outside DeBour says you can still plant inside and then transition them to outdoors once the weather warms up.
“Herbs are a really good thing to start even if you don’t have a physical garden,” says DeBour. “You can put them in containers. Even tomatoes or peppers you can put them in big pots and containers on a patio and they will love it.”
Vertical gardening allows you to grow tomatoes for a spring or summer salad. A gardener can begin growing their tomatoes indoors during the colder months. Tomatoes need full sun and at least eight hours of light. Once the colder months are over you can transfer them to the outside.
Transferring plants from indoor living to outdoor living may seem daunting at first, but DeBour says it’s easy as long as you do it a certain way.
“Now the one thing is transitioning them from inside to outside; you want to have a few days where let them (hang out outside) in the containers you started them in,” says DeBour. “They get a little weathered and beaten up; we call it ‘weathering’. You don’t want to put them right in your garden and have all that outside wind and attention and things like that. They’ll die. So you want them to get a little dehydrated, kind of watch them, and then you can transplant them (to the ground.)”
Molly Adamson is the community editor for the Press News. You can reach her at 515-508-1134.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!