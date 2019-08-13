{{featured_button_text}}
Osage Senior Center

Congregate meals are served at the Osage Senior Center Monday through Friday at noon for persons 60 years and older. Make reservations by 8:30 a.m. on the day the meal is to be taken by calling the center at 732-4260.

Wednesday, Aug. 14

Liver and Onions or Beef Patty, Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy, Creamed Peas, Banana Half, WW Roll, Milk.

Thursday, Aug. 15

Goulash, Garlic Parmesan Green Beans, Mandarin Oranges, Royal Brownie, Milk.

Friday, Aug. 16

Baked Honey Chicken, Potato Salad, Broccoli, Hot Milk Cake w/Strawberries, Milk.

Monday, Aug. 19

Baked Potato Bar, Topping - Chili, Pulled Chicken, Broccoli, Shredded Cheese; Apricots, Milk.

Tuesday, Aug. 20

Meatloaf, Potatoes w/Gravy, Green Beans, Banana Half, WW Roll, Milk.

 

