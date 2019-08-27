{{featured_button_text}}
Osage Senior Center

Congregate meals are served at the Osage Senior Center Monday through Friday at noon for persons 60 years and older. Make reservations by 8:30 a.m. on the day the meal is to be taken by calling the center at 732-4260.

Wednesday, Aug. 28

Ham Loaf, Sweet Potato Fries, Broccoli, Apple Slices, Milk.

Thursday, Aug. 29

Salisbury Ground Beef, Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy, Green Beans, Pumpkin Custard, WW Roll, Milk.

Friday, Aug. 30

Salmon Loaf, Three Bean Salad, Steamed Carrots, Strawberries, Milk.

Monday, Sept. 2 

Closed for the holiday.

Tuesday, Sept. 3

Herb-Rubbed Roast Beef, Baked Potato, Creamed Peas, Apple Slices or Apple Crisp, Milk.

 

