Osage Senior Center

Congregate meals are served at the Osage Senior Center Monday through Friday at noon for persons 60 years and older. Make reservations by 8:30 a.m. on the day the meal is to be taken by calling the center at 732-4260.

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Baked Honey Chicken, Baked Beans, Mixed Vegetables, Strawberry/Rhubarb Crisp, Milk.

Thursday, Oct. 17

Ham Loaf, Sweet Potatoes, Asparagus, Chocolate Pudding, Milk.

Friday, Oct. 18

Chili, Choice of Bread, Steamed Carrots, Baked Apples, Milk.

Monday, Oct. 21

Cheeseburger, Lettuce, Tomato, WW Bun, Potato Wedges, Mandarin Oranges, Peanut Butter Cookie, Milk.

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Chicken & Mushrooms, Rice Pilaf, Creamed Peas, Banana Half, Milk.

 

