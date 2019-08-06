{{featured_button_text}}
Osage Senior Center

Congregate meals are served at the Osage Senior Center Monday through Friday at noon for persons 60 years and older. Make reservations by 8:30 a.m. on the day the meal is to be taken by calling the center at 732-4260.

Wednesday, Aug. 7

Stuffed Pork Loin, Roasted Red Potatoes, Steamed Carrots, Strawberries & Bananas, Milk.

Thursday, Aug. 8

Chicken Fajita Bake, Corn Bread, Green Beans, Applesauce Jell-O, Milk.

Friday, Aug. 9

Cook's Choice, Milk.

Monday, Aug. 12

Chicken & Mushrooms, Mashed Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Berry Mix or Peach Crisp, Milk.

Tuesday, Aug. 13

Baked Cod or Crunchy Pollock, Sweet Potato Fries, Mixed Vegetables, Apple Slices, Milk.

 

