Osage Senior Center

Congregate meals are served at the Osage Senior Center Monday through Friday at noon for persons 60 years and older. Make reservations by 8:30 a.m. on the day the meal is to be taken by calling the center at 732-4260.

Wednesday, Sept. 11

Liver and Onions or Beef Patty, Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy, Orange Wedges, WW Roll, Milk.

Thursday, Sept. 12

Cook's Choice, Milk.

Friday, Sept. 13

Soft Shell Taco (2) or Taco Salad, Refried Beans, Apricots, Peanut Butter Cookie, Milk.

Monday, Sept. 16 

Baked Honey Chicken, Sweet Potato Fries, Mixed Vegetables, Pears, Milk.

Tuesday, Sept. 17

Herb Crusted Pork Loin, Roasted Red Potatoes, Broccoli, Berry Mix, Milk.

 

