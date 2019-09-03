{{featured_button_text}}
Osage Senior Center

Congregate meals are served at the Osage Senior Center Monday through Friday at noon for persons 60 years and older. Make reservations by 8:30 a.m. on the day the meal is to be taken by calling the center at 732-4260.

Wednesday, Sept. 4

Porcupine Meatballs, Potatoes w/Gravy, Garlic Parmesan Green Beans, WW Roll, Milk.

Thursday, Sept. 5

Roast Turkey, Roasted Red Potatoes, Spinach Salad, Mandarin Oranges, Ice Box Cookie, Milk.

Friday, Sept. 6

Philly Sloppy Joe WW Bun, Sweet Potato Fries, Mixed Vegetables, Banana, Milk.

Monday, Sept. 9 

Chicken, Orange and Almond Salad, Baby Carrots, Apple Slices, Soft Molasses Cookie, Milk.

Tuesday, Sept. 10

Baked Pork Chop, Baked Potato, Broccoli, Strawberries & Bananas, Milk.

 

