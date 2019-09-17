{{featured_button_text}}
Osage Senior Center

Congregate meals are served at the Osage Senior Center Monday through Friday at noon for persons 60 years and older. Make reservations by 8:30 a.m. on the day the meal is to be taken by calling the center at 732-4260.

Wednesday, Sept. 18

Chef's Salad, Three Bean Salad, Oranges, WW Roll, Milk.

Thursday, Sept. 19

BBQ Baked Chicken, Baked Potato, Green Beans or Brussel Sprouts, Strawberries, Milk.

Friday, Sept. 20

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Crab or Tuna Salad, WW Bread, Potato Salad, Peaches, Chocolate Chip Cookie, Milk.

Monday, Sept. 23 

Hot Beef w/Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Asparagus, Apple Slices, WW Roll, Milk.

Tuesday, Sept. 24

Cook's Choice, Milk.

 

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments