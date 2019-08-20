{{featured_button_text}}
Osage Senior Center

Congregate meals are served at the Osage Senior Center Monday through Friday at noon for persons 60 years and older. Make reservations by 8:30 a.m. on the day the meal is to be taken by calling the center at 732-4260.

Wednesday, Aug. 21

Tuna & Vegetable Noodles, Corn Bread, Steamed Carrots, Pears, Ice Box Cookie, Milk.

Thursday, Aug. 22

Hot Pork Sandwich, Potato Wedges, Asparagus, Orange Wedges, Milk.

Friday, Aug. 23

Taco Salad, Refried Beans, Berry Mix w/Angel Food Cake, Milk.

Monday, Aug. 26

Cook's Choice, Milk.

Tuesday, Aug. 27

Egg Salad on WW Bread, Baby Carrots, Strawberries & Bananas, Chocolate Chip Bar, Milk.

 

