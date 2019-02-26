Try 1 month for 99¢
Osage Senior Center

OSAGE — Congregate meals are served at the Osage Senior Center Monday through Friday at noon for persons 60 years and older. Make reservations by 8:30 a.m. on the day the meal is to be taken by calling the center at 732-4260.

Wednesday, Feb. 27

Chicken Rice Broccoli Casserole, Tossed Salad, Garlic Bread, Hot Fruit Compote, Milk.

Thursday, Feb. 28

Baked Chicken, Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy, Cranberry Brussel Sprouts, Cinnamon Applesauce, Milk.

Friday, March 1

Beef Stroganoff and Noodles, Stewed Tomatoes, Broccoli Raisin Salad, Peach Crisp, Milk.

Monday, March 4

Swedish Meatballs, Baked Potato w/Sour Cream, Harvard Beets, Mixed Fruit, Milk.

Tuesday, March 5

Taco Soup or White Chili, Tortilla Chips, Lettuce Salad, Applesauce Jello, Milk.

 

