{{featured_button_text}}
Osage Senior Center

Congregate meals are served at the Osage Senior Center Monday through Friday at noon for persons 60 years and older. Make reservations by 8:30 a.m. on the day the meal is to be taken by calling the center at 732-4260.

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Hot Beef w/Gravy, Sliced White Bread, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Mandarin Oranges, Milk.

Thursday, Oct. 3

Baked Chicken Parmesan w/Spaghetti, Tomato Spoon Salad, Pears, Milk.

Friday, Oct. 4

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Hearty Vegetable Beef Soup, Choice of Bread, Peaches, Ice Box Cookie, Milk.

Monday, Oct. 7

Stuffed Pork Loin, Roasted Red Potatoes, Copper Penny Salad, Strawberries and Bananas, Milk.

Tuesday, Oct. 8

Meatloaf, Baked Potato, Asparagus, Applesauce, Molasses Cookie, Milk.

 

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments