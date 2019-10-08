Congregate meals are served at the Osage Senior Center Monday through Friday at noon for persons 60 years and older. Make reservations by 8:30 a.m. on the day the meal is to be taken by calling the center at 732-4260.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Cook's Choice, Milk.
Thursday, Oct. 10
Beef Stew, Coleslaw, Apricots, Biscuit, Milk.
Friday, Oct. 11
Turkey Roast, Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy, Lettuce or Spinach Salad, Peaches, WW Roll, Milk.
Monday, Oct. 14
Baked Potato Bar, Toppings - Chili, Pulled Chicken, Broccoli, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream; Mandarin Oranges, Milk.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Turkey Tetrazinni, Green Beans or Brussel Sprouts, Peaches, Bread Stick, Milk.
