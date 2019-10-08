{{featured_button_text}}
Osage Senior Center

Congregate meals are served at the Osage Senior Center Monday through Friday at noon for persons 60 years and older. Make reservations by 8:30 a.m. on the day the meal is to be taken by calling the center at 732-4260.

Wednesday, Oct. 9

Cook's Choice, Milk.

Thursday, Oct. 10

Beef Stew, Coleslaw, Apricots, Biscuit, Milk.

Friday, Oct. 11

Turkey Roast, Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy, Lettuce or Spinach Salad, Peaches, WW Roll, Milk.

Monday, Oct. 14

Baked Potato Bar, Toppings - Chili, Pulled Chicken, Broccoli, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream; Mandarin Oranges, Milk.

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Turkey Tetrazinni, Green Beans or Brussel Sprouts, Peaches, Bread Stick, Milk.

 

