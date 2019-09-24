{{featured_button_text}}
Osage Senior Center

Congregate meals are served at the Osage Senior Center Monday through Friday at noon for persons 60 years and older. Make reservations by 8:30 a.m. on the day the meal is to be taken by calling the center at 732-4260.

Wednesday, Sept. 25

Crispy Baked Chicken, Baked Potato, Steamed Carrots, Strawberry Rhubarb Crisp or Strawberries and Bananas, Milk.

Thursday, Sept. 26

Cheeseburger, WW Bun Lettuce/Tomato, Potato Wedges, Baked Beans, Mandarin Oranges, Milk.

Friday, Sept. 27

Roast Turkey, Baked Sweet Potatoes, Broccoli, Cinnamon Apples w/Crunchy Topping, Milk.

Monday, Sept. 30 

Chili or Beef Barley, Corn Bread, Broccoli, Orange Wedges, Peanut Butter Cookie, Milk.

Tuesday, Oct. 1

Scalloped Potatoes w/Ham, Broccoli, WW Roll, Cinnamon Apples w/Crunchy Topping, Milk.

