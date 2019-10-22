{{featured_button_text}}
Osage Senior Center

Congregate meals are served at the Osage Senior Center Monday through Friday at noon for persons 60 years and older. Make reservations by 8:30 a.m. on the day the meal is to be taken by calling the center at 732-4260.

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Tuna & Noodles w/Vegetables, Lettuce or Spinach Salad, Mixed Fruit, Ice Box Cookies, Milk.

Thursday, Oct. 24

Liver & Onions or Beef Patty, Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy, Broccoli, Pears, Milk.

Friday, Oct. 25

Cook's Choice, Milk.

Monday, Oct. 28

Salisbury Ground Beef, Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy, Asparagus, Bread Pudding, Milk.

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Veggie & Ham Egg Bake, Strawberries and Bananas, Orange Juice, Cinnamon Roll, Milk.

 

