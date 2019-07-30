{{featured_button_text}}
Osage Senior Center

Congregate meals are served at the Osage Senior Center Monday through Friday at noon for persons 60 years and older. Make reservations by 8:30 a.m. on the day the meal is to be taken by calling the center at 732-4260.

Wednesday, July 31

Crispy Baked Chicken, Baked Potato, Steamed Carrots, Strawberry Rhubarb Crisp or Strawberries and Bananas, Milk.

Thursday, Aug. 1

Cheeseburger, WW Bun, Lettuce/Tomato, Potato Wedges, Baked Beans, Mandarin Oranges, Milk.

Friday, Aug. 2

Roast Turkey, Baked Sweet Potato, Broccoli, Cinnamon Apples w/Crunchy Topping, Milk.

Monday, Aug. 5

Chili or Beef Barley Soup, Corn Bread, Broccoli, Orange Wedges, Peanut Butter Cookie, Milk.

Tuesday, Aug. 6

Salmon Loaf, Mashed Potatoes, Peas, Banana Half, Chocolate Pudding, Milk.

 

